Get ready to glimpse the the Beatles 2.0.

Sean Lennon and James McCartney have posed together in a new selfie, and their resemblance to their legendary fathers has sent fans into fits of Beatlemania-like hysteria. (OK, not really, but it’s still really cool.)

McCartney, 40, can be seen brandishing an acoustic guitar in the photo, which Lennon, 42, captioned “Peekaboo….”

Lennon is the only child of the late John Lennon and Yoko Ono, 85, while McCartney is one of four children of Paul McCartney, 76, and the late Linda McCartney.

Both Lennon and McCartney have inherited their father’s musical genes. In 2017, Lennon released a song he had co-written with the late Carrie Fisher.

RELATED: Paul McCartney’s New Album Egypt Station Coming in September — Hear the Double A-Side Single

“Carrie and I wrote this song years ago,” Lennon wrote on his Soundcloud page. “When she died I just felt I had to record it. This is only a demo unmixed, we only had a few hours to record it. But the lyrics she wrote with me I think are marvelous. Carrie and I used to stay up til dawn chatting and pontificating about life. They were my best moments.”

Lennon and McCartney in 1965 AP

In March, Paul McCartney paid tribute to John Lennon — who was shot by Mark David Chapman in December 1980 — at the March for Our Lives in New York City.

“One of my best friends was killed by gun violence right around here, so it’s important to me,” McCartney, wearing a “We Can End Gun Violence” shirt, told Jason Carroll on CNN.

“I don’t know [if we can end gun violence],” he continued. “But this is what we can do, so I’m here to do it.”

RELATED: Paul McCartney Recreates Iconic Beatles Album Art by Crossing Abbey Road Again 49 Years Later

Paul also revisited his time in the Beatles during a recent installment of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

RELATED VIDEO: James Corden Previews Carpool Karaoke with Paul McCartney

“If it turns out half as good as it felt doing it, I think we may have captured something really special,” Corden told PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle about filming the segment. “It’s incredible that a genuine icon, a living legend like that would go, ‘Yeah, I’ll come.’ We shot with him for like six hours, which is insane.”