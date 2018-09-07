Paul McCartney loves surprising people. Whether it’s an unassuming Liverpool pub, smack in the middle of Times Square, or even on the rooftop of a London townhouse, you really never know just where he’s going to turn up.

The prank-loving musical icon was at it again on Thursday night when he stopped by The Tonight Show, as he and host Jimmy Fallon blew the minds of some lucky folks who thought they were taking a tour of the famed 30 Rockefeller Plaza studios. But this was no standard tour!

The unsuspecting fans were ushered into elevators, which were programmed to stop on the incorrect floor. When the doors opened, they were greeted by the unforgettable sight of McCartney and Fallon, in various comical tableaus. One group caught them dressed as Victorian gents decked out in smoking jackets, enjoying their pipe and a paper in overstuffed easy chairs.

Jimmy Fallon and Paul McCartney surprise fans on The Tonight Show. Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The scene played out again and again — Fallon would reveal himself first (to sizable cheers) and then McCartney would pop out, eliciting unbelieving shrieks.

One bit featured Fallon performing a magic trick: he’d hold up a sheet, and then seemingly produce a former Beatle out of thin air. Another included a spirited game of table tennis. “No way!” one fan gaped upon glimpsing the surreal setup. “Oh YEAH way,” McCartney responded with a grin.

Jimmy Fallon and Paul McCartney surprise fans on The Tonight Show. NBC

Whatever the setup, the pair can’t resist cackling with delight after shocking each elevator-ful — and the fans have a memory they’ll cherish forever. “I thought, when I was little, I was gonna marry Paul McCartney,” one woman told the camera crew. “That’s the closest I ever got and I am thrilled.”

On Friday, McCartney released Egypt Station, his first full-length album in five years. Featuring production work by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Foo Fighters) and Ryan Tedder (of OneRepublic), he announced the project over the summer with the double A-sided single “I Don’t Know”/”Come on To Me” and a special edition of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.