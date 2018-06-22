Paul McCartney and an Emotional James Corden Take the Ride of Their Lives for Carpool Karaoke

Paul McCartney‘s got the ticket to ride!

To mark the final night of the Late Late Show‘s weeklong stay in London, Corden drove around Liverpool with the Beatles legend, 76, as they took turns behind the wheel to explore McCartney’s hometown.

The pair belted out the 1965 classics “Drive My Car” and “Help” and even stopped by Penny Lane!

While the superstar has already left his mark — with a plethora of hits including new songs “I Don’t Know” and “Come On To Me” — McCartney literally left his mark when he autographed the Penny Lane wall.

In addition to making Corden tear up after the pair sang “Let It Be” together, McCartney greeted countless fans in his hometown, while visiting a barber shop and various other storefronts.

McCartney spend several minutes inside his childhood home, recalling writing music with his Beatles bandmates in the group’s early days.

The magical mystery tour ended at a local pub, with McCartney surprising unsuspecting drinkers and diners with a full concert. McCartney performed some of his biggest hits, before asking Corden to join him onstage for the finale, “Hey Jude.”

Corden recently told PEOPLE that filming the episode with the 18-time Grammy winner was a dream come true.

“I’ll never ever forget it,” he told PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle during his upcoming episode of The Jess Cagle Interview. “It was the most incredible day I’ve ever had.”

“If it turns out half as good as it felt doing it, I think we may have captured something really special,” Corden added. “It’s incredible that a genuine icon, a living legend like that would go, ‘Yeah, I’ll come.’ We shot with him for like six hours, which is insane.”

McCartney’s new album, Egypt Station, will be released September 7.

The Late Late Show airs at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.