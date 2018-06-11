Paul McCartney Takes James Corden on a Magical Mystery Tour of Liverpool

Paul McCartney treated James Corden to the ultimate Magical Mystery Tour of Liverpool on Saturday.

The 75-year-old music legend hitched a ride with The Late Late Show host to film a special extended version of Carpool Karaoke, stopping off at a number of iconic Beatles locations such as Penny Lane and McCartney’s boyhood home — where he first learned to play music with John Lennon and George Harrison.

Corden and McCartney later stopped to take selfies at the Beatles Pier Head statue, before sending social media into Macca Meltdown by surprising drinkers at the Philharmonic Pub with a top-secret gig ˆ with Corden slipping behind the bar to pull pints as McCartney ran through a set that included two new songs, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Paul McCartney and James Corden. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage; Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Fans — who had only been told that a “global superstar” would perform that night — took to Twitter to share their excitement, with one tweeting: “Not every day you get to hear Paul McCartney singing all the Beatles songs with James Corden in a pub in Liverpool!!!!!!!! Feeling starstruck.”

Saturday June 9th 2018. #PaulMcCartney performing at a small pub earlier today. pic.twitter.com/oG9Vru7zp0 — Beatlesnumber9.com (@beatlesnumber9) June 9, 2018

Another added, “My head has fallen off. Just seen Paul McCartney play a gig to 50 people in the Philharmonic pub in Liverpool. Absolutely made my life. Thank you for the music Paul. The Beatles X X X”

Paul McCartney was in Liverpool today with James Corden, and did a 'secret' gig at the Philharmonic Pub! For full details see https://t.co/9nE1KU1Qqc pic.twitter.com/em066FiDaE — Beatles London Blog (@BeatlesCoffee) June 9, 2018

McCartney fans can expect to see lots more of the music icon in the coming months. The songwriter recently deleted his Instagram and Twitter feeds, fueling speculation that the man behind such iconic songs as “Hey Jude” and “Yesterday” is gearing up to release new material.

Last month, McCartney was made a Companion of Honor by Queen Elizabeth for his contribution to music at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace, joining a select group including Judi Dench, J.K. Rowling and the late Prof. Stephen Hawking.

Corden has also had a busy time — on May 19 he attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, arriving at the evening reception dressed as King Henry VIII.

“James Corden came in last, arriving in a Henry VIII costume, saying he didn’t know what to wear to a royal wedding,” a guest previously told PEOPLE. “He had taken notes all the way through the day. He was making quips about that.”