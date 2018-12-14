Sir Paul McCartney's London Home Targeted for Break In

Days before taking the stage for a triumphant homecoming concert in his native Liverpool, Sir Paul McCartney fell prey to burglars.

The BBC reports that thieves targeted the rock legend’s home in the North London neighborhood of St. John’s Wood. Though they declined to identify the precise address or identity of the victim, Scotland Yard confirmed to PEOPLE that police were called to a home on McCartney’s street “shortly after 18.20hrs on Friday, Dec. 7, following a report of a break in. Officers attended and identified signs of forced entry to the premises.”

To date, no arrests have been made as the authorities continue to investigate. It’s unknown whether McCartney or his wife Nancy Shevell were present in the residence at the time of the attempted break-in. When reached by PEOPLE, a rep for McCartney had no comment.

McCartney, 76, will be back in London to play the capital’s O2 arena this Sunday as part of his ongoing Freshen Up tour. The trek kicked off in Quebec City on Sept. 17, soon after the release of Egypt Station — his first No. 1 solo album in over 35 years.

The tour has taken him from Canada to a pair of dates in Austin, Texas, then to Japan and most recently to Europe. He’ll return to the U.S. on May 23 with a show in New Orleans.