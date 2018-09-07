Paul McCartney Will Rock New York City with Intimate Egypt Station Secret Show: Watch Here!

All aboard, the train is leaving Egypt Station!

After generating buzz all summer, Paul McCartney‘s hotly anticipated new album has finally hit the streets. To celebrate, the music icon is playing an intimate “secret” show to a handful of lucky fans in New York City. The 90-minute set will blend a mix of new tracks and classic cuts, including songs from the Beatles and Wings.

Don’t have tickets? Not a problem — watch the full “Live from NYC” concert on his YouTube channel or with the live stream above, beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Friday.

After days of teasing some sort of major NYC event on social media, McCartney announced the pop-up show on his website Tuesday. He also took the opportunity to show off his customized subway MetroCards, showcasing the cover art of his new album — which painted himself!

In the lead up to the secret show, McCartney appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday night, surprising unsuspecting fans alongside host Jimmy Fallon.