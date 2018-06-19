He's Got a Ticket to Ride! Watch the First Clip from Paul McCartney's Carpool Karaoke

“Beep beep’m beep beep yeah!” Sir Paul McCartney‘s Carpool Karaoke is coming!

The 76-year-old Grammy winner and former Beatles member is taking a spin with James Corden in the latest installment of The Late Late Show‘s popular segment this week, as the CBS late night show heads to London for a week of episodes.

He appears to have a blast in the episode too. In a preview clip released Monday, McCarney actually takes over the wheel from Corden at one point as the two sing the Beatles’ 1965 tune “Drive My Car.”

Prior to that, Corden opens the segment by quoting another 1965 Beatles’ song: “Help.”

“Hey mate. I’m in Liverpool and I’m wondering if you can help,” Corden, 39, says on the phone, appearing to talk to McCartney. “Yeah, I need somebody. Not just anybody. Can you please, please help me?”

Corden recently told PEOPLE that filming the episode with McCartney was a dream come true.

“I’ll never ever forget it,” Corden told PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle during his upcoming episode of The Jess Cagle Interview. “It was the most incredible day I’ve ever had.”

“If it turns out half as good as it felt doing it, I think we may have captured something really special,” Corden added. “It’s incredible that a genuine icon, a living legend like that would go, ‘Yeah, I’ll come.’ We shot with him for like six hours, which is insane.”

When asked what songs made the playlist, Corden said that “Drive My Car” was a must-have — “because it, you know, makes sense.”

James Corden and Paul McCartney Craig Sugden/CBS

This isn’t the first time Corden and McCartney have met. Several years ago, Corden recruited the musician to participate in a Comic Relief sketch with the promise that he would name his son after him. Sure enough, McCartney came through, and Corden kept his end of the bargain when his son, Max McCartney Corden, was born in March 2011.

Watch the full episode of The Jess Cagle Interview: James Corden, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

“I always come through on a promise,” Corden told PEOPLE in a previous interview. “I sent Paul a picture of Max’s birth certificate and he was so lovely about that. He couldn’t believe I went through with it.”

“A week later, the most beautiful cashmere rug arrived,” he added. “And embroidered on the rug it read, ‘To Max, from one McCartney to another. Love, your Uncle Paul.’ ”

The Late Late Show will be broadcast from Central Hall Westminster through June 21, airing (at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT) on CBS.