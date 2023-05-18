S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Died of Natural Causes, Coroner Says

The British singer, 46, died in the United Kingdom on April 6, just months before S Club 7's anniversary reunion tour

By
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on May 18, 2023 09:50 AM
Paul Cattermole of S Club 7
Paul Cattermole of S Club 7. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty

S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole's cause of death has been revealed.

The British singer died of natural causes, a spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner's Service confirms to PEOPLE.

"We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded," the spokesperson said in a statement. "As his death was of a natural cause there will be no Inquest."

Cattermole, 46, died on April 6, and his passing was announced the next day by S Club 7, the pop group with whom he was poised to kick off a 25th anniversary reunion tour in October.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel," the group wrote on Instagram. "We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," continued the "Bring It All Back" performers' statement. "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

On Sunday, Cattermole's surviving group members announced in an emotional video that the tour would go on as planned in his memory, with the exception of Hannah Spearritt.

"The five of us are really excited and geared up to crack on," singer Jon Lee said. "It's going to be our tribute to Paul. So, we are actually renaming the tour 'The Good Times Tour,' which is the song that Paul was going to sing."

Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has died
S Club 7. Dave J. Hogan/Getty

Born March 7, 1977 in St Albans, Hertfordshire, Cattermole grew up performing in youth choirs and studied theater before auditioning for S Club 7 and earning a spot in the group upon its formation in 1999.

Alongside fellow members Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens, Cattermole achieved fast success with S Club 7 upon the group's debut.

Their first single "Bring It All Back" reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom, and all of the 12 songs commercially released afterward throughout their four studio albums and a greatest hits project charted top 5 in the country.

Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has died
Paul Cattermole of S Club 7. Dave J. Hogan/Getty

"Never Had a Dream Come True," released in 2000, became the group's first and only top 10 single in the United States. After also starring on several television shows including Miami 7, L.A. 7 and Hollywood 7 and Viva S Club, Cattermole exited the group in June 2002.

While the remaining members continued to perform as S Club, he reunited with longtime friends to form the nu metal band Skua, but they split after about a year. Following S Club 7's official disbandment in April 2003, Cattermole teamed up with O'Meara and McIntosh to perform as S Club 3 in 2008.

The group remained active until 2014, when the rest of the members of S Club 7 joined forces for a reunion through 2015. Cattermole then toured in a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show later that year before exiting the tour due to a back injury. Over the following few years, he worked "odd jobs" to make ends meet, he told Loose Women in 2018.

Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has died
Paul Cattermole of S Club 7. Tim Roney/Getty

Earlier this year, the group announced another reunion as well as a European arena tour. "We're just so excited to get back out there and sing our hearts out and perform," Stevens said on BBC The One Show in February. "We're celebrating 25 years, which is just crazy."

The tour announcement was especially notable, as Daily Mail reported that Cattermole and Spearritt, 41, had finally ended a years-long feud following the end of their romantic relationship. The pair first dated from 2001 through 2006 and later got back together for a short period of time in 2015.

Days before his death, Cattermole was spotted dancing in the countryside, appearing happy and throwing rocks while out for a stroll.

