Patti LaBelle Says She's Now Open to Dating at Age 78: 'I'm Too Good to Be Solo'

Patti LaBelle is ready for love.

The "Lady Marmalade" singer opened up about wanting to date on Tuesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

When host Jennifer Hudson asked the legend if she was open to dating, LaBelle got right to the point.

"Well sorta, kinda," she said. "How old am I? 78."

LaBelle continued, touching on her previous marriage to Armstead Edwards which ended in 2003. "I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man and we're still friends, good friends," she said.

"So I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful. But I'm too good to be solo," LaBelle added, to resounding cheers from the audience.

Hudson, 41, went on to ask the singer-turned-cookbook author if she ever does any dating apps.

"What's that? What are dating apps?" LaBelle answered, while Hudson and the audience laughed. "Oh that stuff," she said after the Dreamgirls star explained. "I've seen that commercial!"

LaBelle has no need for those, though, the Godmother of Soul explaining that she already has a potential love interest on her radar. "I do have a nice person in mind," she admitted. "I really do."

Just don't expect her to reveal his name anytime soon. "That's my personal business," she quipped — Hudson quickly agreeing. "Yes mam! Moving on!" the talk show host and EGOT winner said.

Patti LaBelle and Jennifer Hudson. Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

It wasn't that long ago that LaBelle was content being single.

In 2021, when celebrating the 20th-anniversary reissue of her first cookbook, the singer told PEOPLE she was "not interested" in dating.

Instead, she said, "I'm just living my life like it's platinum."

"Thank God I have a lot of people who care for me," she added. "I live alone with my dog, Mr. Cuddles, and I'm looking for love from everybody. I am."

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).