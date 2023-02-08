Patti LaBelle Says She's Now Open to Dating at Age 78: 'I'm Too Good to Be Solo'

“I do have a nice person in mind,” the soul music icon admitted on Tuesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 09:35 AM
Patti LaBelle makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Patti LaBelle. Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Patti LaBelle is ready for love.

The "Lady Marmalade" singer opened up about wanting to date on Tuesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

When host Jennifer Hudson asked the legend if she was open to dating, LaBelle got right to the point.

"Well sorta, kinda," she said. "How old am I? 78."

LaBelle continued, touching on her previous marriage to Armstead Edwards which ended in 2003. "I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man and we're still friends, good friends," she said.

"So I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful. But I'm too good to be solo," LaBelle added, to resounding cheers from the audience.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hudson, 41, went on to ask the singer-turned-cookbook author if she ever does any dating apps.

"What's that? What are dating apps?" LaBelle answered, while Hudson and the audience laughed. "Oh that stuff," she said after the Dreamgirls star explained. "I've seen that commercial!"

LaBelle has no need for those, though, the Godmother of Soul explaining that she already has a potential love interest on her radar. "I do have a nice person in mind," she admitted. "I really do."

Just don't expect her to reveal his name anytime soon. "That's my personal business," she quipped — Hudson quickly agreeing. "Yes mam! Moving on!" the talk show host and EGOT winner said.

Patti LaBelle makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Patti LaBelle and Jennifer Hudson. Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

It wasn't that long ago that LaBelle was content being single.

In 2021, when celebrating the 20th-anniversary reissue of her first cookbook, the singer told PEOPLE she was "not interested" in dating.

Instead, she said, "I'm just living my life like it's platinum."

"Thank God I have a lot of people who care for me," she added. "I live alone with my dog, Mr. Cuddles, and I'm looking for love from everybody. I am."

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).

Related Articles
John Legend Rollout
John Legend Reveals the Most 'Meaningful' Song to 'Reimagine' on New Album
Nicole Pantenburg (L) and Babyface attend Michael Muller's HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds and Nicole Pantenburg Finalize Divorce, Granted Joint Custody over Daughter
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
JAY-Z Thought Beyoncé Deserved Album of the Year at the Grammys: 'We Just Want Them to Get It Right'
Offset and Cardi B attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Hear Cardi B Reportedly Tell Offset and Quavo 'Both of Y'all Wrong' amid Apparent Grammys Argument
Harry Styles performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles' Grammys Backup Dancers Dish on Performance Difficulties: 'Nothing We Could Do'
65th Annual Grammys - Megan Fox & MGK TOUT
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly for Handling Grammys Loss with a 'Grace and Maturity' She's Never Seen
Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Unholy” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Everything to Know About Kim Petras, the First Trans Woman to Win a Grammy for Best Pop Group/Duo Performance
Diddy Recruits Montell Jordan, Kelis and More to Make a Hit Song for Uber One in New Super Bowl Ad
Diddy Recruits Montell Jordan, Kelis and More to Make a Hit Song for Uber One in New Super Bowl Ad
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper
Chris Brown Apologizes to Robert Glasper After Throwing Tantrum Online Due to 2023 Grammys Loss
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo attend the Foster The Funk Fundraiser for Camp Horizon at Zoo Atlanta on May 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
NE-YO and Crystal Renay's Divorce Finalized 6 Months After She Accused Him of Having Baby with Another Woman
Chester Bennington of Linkin Park Portrait Session
Linkin Park Will Release Previously Unheard Song That Includes Chester Bennington Vocals
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith Was Going to Be a Surprise Grammys Performer — but Had to Drop Out for 'Bad Boys 4'
Lizzo performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo at the Grammy Awards: A Complete History of Her Wins, Nominations and Performances
Offset, Quavo
Offset Addresses Backstage Altercation Rumors with Quavo from the 2023 Grammys: 'Crazy'
P!NK & Kelly Clarkson Duet 'Who Knew'
Pink Recalls Writing 'Who Knew' About Friends' Overdose Deaths and Sings the Hit with Kelly Clarkson
Niall Horan, Harry Styles Grammys, Liam Payne
Harry Styles' One Direction Bandmates Niall Horan and Liam Payne Congratulate Him on Grammys Wins