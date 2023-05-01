Patti LaBelle Says She Had 'No Clue' What French 'Lady Marmalade' Lyrics Meant Upon Recording the Hit

"I had no clue it meant, 'Will you sleep with me tonight?'" said LaBelle of the classic song's lyric, "Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?"

By
Published on May 1, 2023 06:15 PM

The lyrics of "Lady Marmalade" weren't always in Patti LaBelle's vocabulary.

During an interview on Sherri last week, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter revealed she didn't understand the French lyrics in the girl group Labelle's 1974 signature song upon recording it.

At the time, LaBelle, 78, simply knew the song would be iconic. "For once I can say 'yes' and really mean 'yes' because we were on our way to New Orleans with Allen Toussaint back in the day before he passed," she said. "Once we got this 'Lady M' song I said, 'We have to record this first, 'cause it's a hit,' and it was a hit!"

"I had no clue it meant, 'Will you sleep with me tonight?'" added the vocalist of the lyric, "Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?"

Patti Labelle Says She Had 'No Clue' What the Lyrics of 'Lady Marmalade' Meant Before Recording It. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3r5UsaymJE. Credit: Sherri / Youtube
Patti LaBelle. Sherri / Youtube

"I didn't know French," said LaBelle. "I didn't know no French. I knew it was a hit!"

"Lady Marmalade" was certainly a hit, as it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1975. Over a quarter-century later, the song was covered by Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil' Kim and Mya for the 2001 film Moulin Rouge! and topped the chart for a second time.

The Moulin Rouge! version earned a Grammy Award for best pop collaboration with vocals in 2002, and Labelle's original was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame the following year.

Earlier this year, LaBelle opened up about wanting to date during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

When host Jennifer Hudson asked the legend if she was open to dating, she got right to the point. "Well sorta, kinda," she said. "How old am I? 78."

LaBelle continued, touching on her previous marriage to Armstead Edwards which ended in 2003. "I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man and we're still friends, good friends," she said.

"So I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful. But I'm too good to be solo," she added, to resounding cheers from the audience.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Patti LaBelle attends World AIDS Day 2022 at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)
Paul Morigi/Getty for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Hudson, 41, went on to ask the singer-turned-cookbook author if she ever does any dating apps.

"What's that? What are dating apps?" LaBelle answered, while Hudson and the audience laughed. "Oh that stuff," she said after the Dreamgirls star explained. "I've seen that commercial!"

LaBelle has no need for those, though, the Godmother of Soul explaining that she already has a potential love interest on her radar. "I do have a nice person in mind," she admitted. "I really do."

Just don't expect her to reveal his name anytime soon. "That's my personal business," she quipped — Hudson quickly agreeing. "Yes ma'am! Moving on!" the talk show host and EGOT winner said.

Related Articles
Landon Barker, Charli D'Amelio
Landon Barker Celebrates Charli D'Amelio's 19th Birthday with Sweet Post: 'You Have Changed My Life'
Ed Sheeran Tears Up Over Wife Cherry's Cancer Diagnosis: She's 'the Most Amazing Thing in My Life'
Ed Sheeran Tears Up over Wife Cherry's Cancer Diagnosis: She's the 'Most Amazing Thing in My Life'
Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Fall Out Boy Releases Vinyl Record Made with Actual Tears from Band Members
Coi Leray
Coi Leray Is Aiming for Icon Status and Defying Doubters: 'Always a Villain in Every Superhero Movie' (Exclusive)
Dua Lipa and her Parents
All About Dua Lipa's Parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa
Willie Nelson 90th Birthday Party
Willie Nelson Turned 90 with a Star-Studded Concert in L.A.: See the Celebs Who Came Out to Celebrate! (Exclusive)
Baby Rose press shots
Baby Rose Talks New Album 'Through and Through', Lessons from SZA and Avoiding 'Toxic Positivity' (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Taylor Swift Deletes 'Lavender Haze' IG Explanation Video Referencing Joe Alwyn Relationship
usher and kimora lee simmons
See Usher Feed Kimora Lee Simmons a Strawberry — 25 Years After She Starred in 'Nice & Slow' Music Video
liam payne
Liam Payne 'Strips That Down' in Shirtless Poolside Selfie — See the Pic!
Jack Harlow, Eminem
Jack Harlow Says He's 'Strivin' to Be the Hardest White Boy' Since Rapper Eminem in New Song
aerosmith, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Joe Perry, and Steven Tyler
Aerosmith Confirms Farewell Tour 'Peace Out' After 50 Years of Music: 'Time for One Last Go'
Katy Perry Says She and Orlando Bloom ‘Continuously Put in the Work’ to Make Sure They’re ‘O.K.’. https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpovAAOTyJ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Katy Perry/Instagram
Katy Perry Says She and Orlando Bloom 'Continuously Put in the Work' to Make Sure They're 'O.K.'
BLACK-ISH - Thats What Friends Are For Season Premiere Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends (and to do their part in increasing participation in each and every election), but Dre is convinced there will be nothing but dud husbands there to befriend. Their expectations are far exceeded when the special guest for the evening is none other than Michelle Obama. To their surprise, the former first lady accepts an invitation for dinner at their house. But on the evening of the special meal, the rest of the Johnsons want to crash the occasion. The season eight premiere of black-ish airs TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST/PST) on ABC. (Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images) MICHELLE OBAMA; ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Bruce Springsteen performs at UBS Arena on April 11, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Michelle Obama Sings Backup for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band During Concert in Spain
Tish Cyrus Announces Engagement to Dominic Purcell: 'A Thousand Times…. YES'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqn4AU1PFvg/?hl=en. Tish Cyrus/Instagram
Tish Cyrus Is Engaged to Dominic Purcell: 'A Thousand Times…. YES'
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 28: Adele and Rich Paul attend the basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Adele Enjoys a Date Night with Rich Paul at Los Angeles Lakers Playoff Game