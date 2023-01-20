Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump Elaborates On Joe Trohman's Break from Band: 'I Admire Him'

Fall Out Boy's lead vocalist Patrick Stump is commending his longtime bandmate and friend Joe Trohman for putting his mental health first.

After Trohman announced Wednesday that he would be taking a break from the group to focus on his mental health, which he said had "rapidly deteriorated over the past several years," Stump told NME that he's "really proud" of the guitarist and FOB co-founder.

"It was his decision to [put out that statement] and I'm really proud of him," Stump, 38, said. "It's really brave [to be so open]. I'm so impressed with the way he's able to just share, because I'm a very reserved person. I admire him."

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

In an interview surrounding FOB's new single "Love From the Other Side" and upcoming LP So Much (For) Stardust, Stump explained that despite his temporary break from the band, Trohman is featured "hugely" on the March release.

"He's 100% in the band and on that record," Stump shared. "He has this work ethic where he really has to be there, but he called us up and said that his doctor told him he needed a break. We told him, 'Take the break, your seat's warm, you're not any less a part of it.' He's all over the record. It's as much his as it is any of ours"

Trohman released his statement about stepping back from FOB on their official Twitter page Wednesday, just hours after the band announced it would be releasing a new album and shared its latest music video. In the clip for "Love On the Other Side," which was Trohman's was seemingly absent from, it was explained that Trohman was "transformed" into a large raccoon by a wizard — with someone wearing a raccoon suit apparently taking his place alongside bandmates.

"Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away," Trohman shared with fans in his statement. "But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful."

He added, "Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years. So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

Trohman added that the new LP "fills me with great pride," and promised fans that his departure will only be temporary. "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

He concluded, "Smell you sooner than later, Joe Trohman"

Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Patrick Stump, and Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy. Neilson Barnard/Getty

Back in September, the pop-punk vet opened up to PEOPLE about his mental health journey while discussing his memoir None of This Rocks, which was released on Sept. 13.

"I always like talking about my brain and what's going on with it. And I love talking to other people about that and it makes me feel better and makes other people feel better. And I hope this book does open up a conversation about mental health that can just remove taboo," Trohman said at the time. "Because people are still understandably so afraid to discuss that stuff. Our overall overarching culture has made it very difficult, but I do think more people are talking about or wanting to now than before."

The book, which Trohman explained was a detour from the archetypal rockstar memoir, focused on the musician's familial struggles in his early life and allowed him to "organize those thoughts and go deeper into that reflection."

"I'm a mentally ill person. And I grew up with a mentally ill parent, and I want things to be so much better for them," Trohman told PEOPLE of his two daughters. "So I hope one day if they decide to read this book, they don't feel embarrassed by it. And that maybe it's possible it allowed them to get to know me in a way that maybe they could have never gotten to know me just by being around me with me and talking."