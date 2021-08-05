Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, Rock Reporter and Former Partner of Jim Morrison, Dead at 75

Patricia Kennealy-Morrison, a prolific rock music journalist, author and partner of The Doors' frontman Jim Morrison, has died. She was 75.

The news was confirmed on the Facebook page for the Lizard Queen Press, a publishing brand which the writer founded. A statement said Kennealy-Morrison died on Friday, July 23, though a cause of death was not listed.

"To all of you who have supported our beloved Lizard Queen, I wanted to let you know that she passed this morning. Her family announced it on Patricia's page. To say we are all reeling from the news is an understatement," read the post. "We will miss our friend very very much. She was a beautiful soul, a talented writer, and a loving and wonderful friend."

"Please feel free to post your tributes and farewells here on this posting. We'll leave the page up for another two weeks before taking it down permanently."

Morrison died on July 3, 1971, at the age of 27. According to The New York Times, Kennealy-Morrison wrote in her 1992 memoir Strange Days: My Life With and Without Jim Morrison that when she interviewed Morrison back in 1969 she felt a "visible shower of bright blue sparks flying in all directions" while shaking his hand.

The newspaper also reports that Kennealy-Morrison practiced Celtic paganism and that she and Morrison exchanged vows in a so-called hand-fasting ceremony back in 1970.