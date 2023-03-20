Parliament-Funkadelic Co-Founder and Former Vocalist Clarence 'Fuzzy' Haskins Dead at 81

The multi-talented musician was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Parliament-Funkadelic in 1997

Published on March 20, 2023
LOS ANGELES - JUNE 4: Singer Fuzzy Haskins of the funk band Parliament-Funkadelic performs onstage at the Coliseum on June 4, 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Clarence "Fuzzy" Haskins. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Parliament-Funkadelic's former vocalist Clarence "Fuzzy" Haskins has died. He was 81.

"We are saddened to announce the passing of an original Parliament Funkadelic member Clarence Eugene 'Fuzzy' Haskins," read an Instagram post from the band and co-founder George Clinton on Saturday, shared alongside several photos of the musician.

While his cause of death is currently unknown, Haskins reportedly suffered a stroke last year.

Born June 8, 1941 in Elkins, West Virginia, Haskins first gained recognition in the music scene as a member of the Gel-Airs. In 1960, he joined Clinton's doo-wop group the Parliaments, which evolved into Parliament-Funkadelic in 1968, as one of its original members.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 1971: (L-R) Fuzzy Haskins, Tawl Ross, Bernie Worrell, Tiki Fulwood, Grady Thomas, George Clinton, Ray Davis, Calvin Simon and seated Eddie Hazel and Billy "Bass" Nelson of the funk band Parliament-Funkadelic pose for a portrait in May 1971 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Parliament-Funkadelic. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Haskins lyrically, vocally and instrumentally contributed to many of Parliament-Funkadelic's songs, including "I Got a Thing," "I Wanna Know If It's Good to You" and "Can You Get to That," as well as the 1972 album America Eats Its Young, according to his bio on Clinton's website.

"He was known, during live P-Funk shows, to don skin-tight bodysuits and gyrate against the microphone pole as he whipped the crowd into a frenzy, especially when they performed 'Standing on the Verge of Getting it On,'" continues the bio.

The musician left Parliament-Funkadelic in 1976 due to rifts with fellow members and released his debut solo album A Whole Nother Thang the same year.

He rejoined the group one year later for the P-Funk Live Earth Tour before exiting once again. In 1978, Haskins released his second solo album Radio Active. "By this time, he claimed he was through with singing all the ole dirty songs and began studying the Lord's Word," reads his bio.

In 1980, he joined forces with two other original Parliaments members, Calvin Simon and Gene "Grady" Thomas, for the album Connections and Disconnections. Released under the band name Funkadelic, the record featured no contributions from Clinton and later led the trio into a court case over rights to the name.

Haskins then spent time as a preacher before reuniting with Simon, Thomas and another P-Funk alum Ray Davis to form Original P in the 1990s. The band went on tour, performing Parliament-Funkadelic's hits as well as original songs.

CIRCA 1974: (Top row, L-R) Ray Davis, Cavin Simon, Grady Thomas, Fuzzy Haskins, Tawl Ross, Bernie Worrell, (bottom row L-R) Tiki Fulwood, Eddie Hazel, George Clinton, Billy "Bass" Nelson of the funk band Parliament-Funkadelic pose for a portrait in circa 1974. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Parliament-Funkadelic. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

The multi-talented performer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Parliament-Funkadelic in 1997. "Funk is a force that tore the roof off the sucker that is modern music," said the late Prince at the induction.

Following the announcement of Haskins' death, multiple musicians took to social media and expressed their condolences. "Rest In Funkentelechy my brother," wrote Questlove on Instagram.

"Prayer's going out to Clarence 'Fuzzys' Haskins family & friends. We lost his frequency today," tweeted P-Funk member Bootsy Collins. "We will miss u my friend, bandmate & Soul brother! Thx u for ur guidance in my pup years."

