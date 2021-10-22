The "let down" singer shared a pair of photos from Wednesday night's ritual on Instagram, which featured her and four friends posing seminude

Paris Jackson Thanks '​Mother Moon' While Posing Topless with Her Friends for Full Moon Ceremony

Paris Jackson went seminude Wednesday night for a full moon ceremony!

The "let down" singer, 23, shared a pair of photos from the ritual on Instagram, including an image of her and four friends sitting topless on a blanket while surrounded by various notebooks and candles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"'tis the season ♥️✨," Jackson captioned the smiling shot.

In another image, Jackson and co. sit in their underwear with their backs to the camera. "Thank you mother moon 🕯🌕," the musician wrote alongside the post.

A source told PEOPLE in June that Jackson "is in a good place" following a few difficult years. "She is focused on paving a positive path forward and is really coming into her own," the source said at the time.

The report came after Jackson opened up to Willow Smith on an episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk earlier that month about the difficulties she faced in revealing her sexuality to her family.

Paris Jackson Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

"I'm still kind of figuring it out," said the daughter of the late Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. "My family is very religious and a lot of, like homosexuality, is very taboo, so we don't talk about it, and it's not really accepted. I've gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion."

"Right now," she added, "I'm at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion ... like, expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn't my business."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Georgia May Jagger and Paris Jackson attend the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring Summer 2022 on October 2, 2021 in Paris, France. Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

That said, the source told PEOPLE that Jackson "remains close with her family, especially her brothers" Prince Jackson, 24, and Bigi, 19.

"Of the three kids, Paris was the one who struggled the most after Michael passed [in 2009]," a family insider also told PEOPLE. "It's taken her years to find more peace. Her family is very relieved that she is doing well."