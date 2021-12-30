The model-actress-singer has a lot on her plate in the coming months, including starring in Hulu's Sex Appeal, which comes out in early January

Paris Jackson Teases a 'New Sound' with Her Music: 'It's a Surprise'

It's just two days before 2022, but Paris Jackson isn't about to make resolutions.

"I just take everything a day at a time, simple as that," she told PEOPLE when asked about her New Year's plans and traditions.

On Wednesday, Jackson's plans included attending the grand opening of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Surrounded by prime cuts of beef and other celebrities, including Kate Beckinsale and Mario Lopez, Jackson, 23, seemed relaxed while surveying the room and noshing on the menu with friends.

Following in the footsteps of her famous father, Michael Jackson, Jackson is also well-versed in music, having released her debut album, Wilted, last year. While the indie-folk album was thought to be a bright start, Jackson implied that changes are on the way.