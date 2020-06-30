"Everyone in my family does music. I mean, I'm a Jackson," Paris Jackson said

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Sexuality, Living Up to the Family Legacy in Facebook Watch Series

Eleven years after her father's death, Paris Jackson is opening up about everything from her sexuality and coming out to the pressure to live up to her family’s musical legacy.

In the premiere episode of her Facebook Watch series with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson delves into how her past has informed her music today.

"It's been 11 years and I've been through hell, whether it was him passing or all the other s— I've been through in my life," Jackson, 22, said, discussing her dad. "If I don't talk about it or if I don't let it in my music, it's gonna completely ruin my life and it's gonna own me and I'll be a slave to that kind of pain. I don't want that."

The series follows Jackson and Glenn as they launch their band, The Soundflowers, amidst pressures to live up to the Jackson family legacy.

Image zoom Paris Jackson Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

"Everyone in my family does music. I mean, I'm a Jackson," she said. "It makes sense that I'm a musician but like, a Jackson doing folk indie?"

Her manager, Tom Hamilton, appeared in the episode and discussed how Jackson has "duties" to her family.

"Paris has these duties to her family's legacy but I feel like that doesn't really deter her from going out on her own and creating her own legacy," he said, later adding: "Her father’s legacy is undeniable, and she will always respect that and honor that but that will never be just who she is. She's far beyond the princess of the Jackson family."

In addition to following Jackson and Glenn's journey through their music, the new Facebook series also touches on their romantic relationship.

"I know when she was walking up that my body was saying, 'Be cool' but my brain was saying, 'Just run, just run' ...I knew I was walking towards a head over heels fall," Glenn said of meeting Jackson for the first time. "I wanted to spend every day and every night with her."

Image zoom Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn Courtesy Facebook Watch

Though Jackson expressed a similar passion for Glenn, she shared that she "never thought" she would "end up with a dude."

"I thought I'd end up marrying a chick," she added. "I've dated more women than men."

"I wouldn't consider myself bisexual because I've dated more than just men and women," Jackson, who was previously linked to model Cara Delevingne, continued. "It has nothing to do with what's in your pants. It has nothing to do with what your XY chromosome makeup is, it's literally just what are you like as a person."

She revealed that she was supported by her father in her sexuality but after he died, she felt like she "needed to withhold" her sexuality due to her family's religious beliefs.

"The first time I came out to a family member they didn't believe me," Jackson said.