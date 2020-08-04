Paris Jackson on Why Labeling Sexuality 'Doesn't Feel Right,' Supporting BLM and Her Mental Health

Ahead of the finale of her Facebook Watch show Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, Paris Jackson opens up about defying labels, being an activist and feeling fulfilled with music

Paris Jackson is continuing to carve her own path as she grows up in the spotlight.

Over the last few years, the model, singer and only daughter of the late Michael Jackson has been candid about her sexuality and wanting to make a difference with her platform.

The star, 22, gives fans further insight into her ups and downs through the years in her Facebook Watch show Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, which has its season finale on Tuesday.

"I wouldn't consider myself bisexual because I've dated more than just men and women," Jackson said in a previous episode. "It has nothing to do with what's in your pants. It has nothing to do with what your XY chromosome makeup is, it's literally just what are you like as a person."

Now, she explains that while it isn't "hurtful" for people to mislabel her, it still "doesn't feel right."

"I don't feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalize ... We're getting past the need for labels. It's beautiful."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many have been struggling with their mental health — and Jackson says she's been staying grounded and healthy with tools she's learned along the way.

"Everyone has different ways of coping with depression and anxiety. I encourage anyone going through it to research as much as they can to find what fits them best," says Jackson. "For me, I just try to practice meditation and DBT (dialectical behavior therapy), I try to surround myself with people, places and things that feed my soul and make me happy."

At the top of her list is art — "music, writing, playing, painting" — and finding inspiration everywhere. "All musicians inspire me, even the ones I don't really listen to," she says. "I don't really have a writing process. I usually get a random impulse to pick up the guitar and a song will just come out in 20 to 30 minutes. It kind of just happens."

In May, Jackson joined in on Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles, and the entertainer is continuing to advocate for the cause with her platform.