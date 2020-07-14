"He's everything to me," Paris Jackson said of older brother Prince

Paris Jackson on Brother Prince's Support of Her Music: 'I've Always Wanted His Approval'

Paris Jackson is opening up about what it means to have her older brother Prince's support.

The two children of the late Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday and discussed Paris' new music. Paris, 22, and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn recently released an EP from their band, The Soundflowers.

"I remember when my sister first played 'Geronimo' for me," Prince, 23, said, discussing one of Paris' early songs. "I can hear and feel all the emotion and pain and hurt that went into that song. I just remember thinking that, you know, this was a song, I think, that other people could ... relate to, but other people needed to hear."

"He's everything to me, you know?" Paris said of Prince. "I've always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything, and wanted to be more like him."

“So to hear him approve, not just approve but enjoy what I do, it's everything to me," she added.

Paris has been tracking her journey making folk music with Glenn and grappling with living up to Jackson family legacy in a new Facebook Watch series, titled Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn.

"She's making music and putting it out there," Prince said. "I feel that, you know, obviously, with Michael Jackson's daughter coming out, there's a lot of sharks and people out there who wanna just take advantage of that."

Earlier this week, Paris shared an adorable photo of her and Prince on her Instagram Story, captioning the shot, "Always fun reconnecting with my twin," beside a red heart emoji.

With her arms wrapped around her brother, she holds on tight to a long-haired Prince, who is sitting and smiling directly into the camera.

According to Prince's Instagram Story on Sunday, he had just returned from a trip. He also congratulated his little sister for reaching almost 500,000 views on the music video for her song “Your Look (Glorious)," which he executive produced.

"It was awesome," Prince told GMA of making the music video with his sister. "'Cause when we were growing up, we would be talking as a family about working together in the future."