Paris Jackson Slams Paparazzi for Mentioning Late Father Michael While They 'Yelled' at Her

Leave Michael Jackson out of it.

While attending the Tom Ford fashion show in New York on Wednesday night, Paris Jackson revealed she has a nasty encounter with the paparazzi.

“I just got yelled at in a really mean way outside the tom ford show because paparazzi didn’t get a chance to shoot my face,” the 20-year-old singer and model wrote on Twitter that night, adding, “for those of you that don’t know, paps don’t get paid unless my face is in the shot.”

She went on to explain that the most frustrating part of the encounter was that the photographers then told her, “Michael would have never done that!!”

“Ugh!!!” she added. “…he did… a lot lol.”

i just got yelled at in a really mean way outside the tom ford show because paparazzi didn’t get a chance to shoot my face. (for those of you that don’t know, paps don’t get paid unless my face is in the shot.) “michael would have never done that!! ugh!!!” …he did… a lot lol — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) September 6, 2018

RELATED: Paris and Prince Jackson Honor Late Father Michael Jackson at His 60th Birthday Celebration

In a separate message she elaborated on her comment, writing, “Does no one remember the hundreds of unique disguises he came up with all the time? The f—.”

She also retweeted a supportive message from one of her followers who mentioned that in addition to wearing masks himself, the late King of Pop frequently covered up the faces of Paris and her brothers Prince and Blanket, now known as B.G.

“He even disguised YOUR face, and your brothers, with veils. Greedy Paps will yell literally anything to provoke you and get paid. I hope this doesn’t ruin your night,” the follower wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris and Prince Jackson Honor Late Father Michael Jackson at His 60th Birthday Celebration

Last week, Paris and her brother Prince, 21, celebrated what would have been their father’s 60th birthday with a special celebration at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Prince and Paris Jackson Lester Cohen/Getty

RELATED: Paris Jackson and Bandmate Gabriel Glenn Are ‘Just Friends’ Despite Concert PDA: Source

Taking the stage at the event, dubbed the “Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration,” the two followed in their father’s footsteps by accepting the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award on his behalf for his humanitarian work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

“It is extremely a privilege and an honor to be here accepting an award not only for something my dad was so passionate about, but someone he held so very near and dear to his heart, and a foundation that he worked so hard to strive and make the goals that they are achieving right now,” Prince told the crowd.

“The way my father like to lead his life, he liked to lead by example and he never thought that he was too big,” Prince continued. “The King of Pop, the biggest entertainer in the world, he never thought he was too big for any person, no matter what it is that you did or where you came from. I think it’s important to do this to make this world a better place.”