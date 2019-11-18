Paris Jackson Reveals She Skipped Prom for Metallica Concert: 'I Never Actually Went to Prom'

Paris Jackson has been rocking out since her high school days!

For most high school students, prom is one of the most important nights of their lives. But for Jackson, a heavy metal Metallica concert was more up her alley. Since she skipped prom in favor of a rock performance, it’s no surprise that the daughter of Debbie Rowe and late star Michael Jackson said she felt like a princess as she tried on an elaborate off-white gown during a “Get Ready Together” video with Vogue.

“This is my second dress and I feel like a princess,” she said in a behind the scenes clip she shared on Instagram. “I never actually went to prom. I skipped it to go see Metallica, so this feels nice. I would want my prom dress to look like this.”

In the video, Jackson, 21, and brother Prince are seen getting ready to attend the Ryan Gordy Foundation “60 Years of Motown” celebration, which took place at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills last Monday.

RELATED: Michael Jackson’s Kids: Inside Paris, Prince and Bigi’s Lives Now 10 Years After His Death

The bustier of the sweetheart-shaped strapless gown is embellished with silver jewels that overlap into the skirt of the dress, which is A-line shaped with subtle sparkles. Jackson paired the grown with simple black heels.

“I was gonna put another necklace on but I think it’s fine,” she added as she smiled in the mirror.

After completing her look, Jackson joined her brother Prince and sweetly cradled him as she stood by his side. “Tinker Belly! Very nice, very nice — pretty,” he said of his sister’s ensemble. Prince himself wore a black tuxedo bedazzled with silver jewels along the chest. He topped it off with a black tie which he wore in a unique way that resembled a bow.

“We’re about to go down there to give our speech for the great Berry Gordy. Thank you Vogue, we love you so much,” Jackson said while holding her brother.

Image zoom Paris and Prince Jackson Jesse Grant/Getty

RELATED: Paris Jackson Addresses Her ‘Mellow’ Reaction to Doc About Dad Michael After Hospitalization

Ultimately, Jackson went with a bold red and black Alexander McQueen gown for the event where she and her brother delivered a speech for Gordy, founder of the Motown record label — home to many music icons including her father, Erykah Badu and Migos. She accessorized with some rings and small colorful bracelets along with a necklace.

It’s safe to say not much can get in between Jackson and her love for hard rock music. In the full video, Jackson is heard saying, “I’m still a heavy metal head,” as she puts on her makeup.