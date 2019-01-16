Paris Jackson Checks Into a Treatment Facility to 'Prioritize Her Physical and Emotional Health'

Paris Jackson is seeking treatment to improve her “emotional health,” PEOPLE has learned.

“After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” a source close to the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson tells PEOPLE.

“She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her,” the source added.

Through the years, Paris has been open about her battle with depression and anxiety.

In 2013, Paris was hospitalized after attempting suicide. Jackson later admitted she attempted suicide a number of times during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017.

“I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help,” Jackson told the outlet.

“It was just self-hatred,” she said of taking 20 Motrin tablets and slashing her wrist in June 2013 at age 15.

“Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”

The incident proved to be the turning point following a long battle with self-abuse, drug addiction and depression. Paris admitted that she had attempted suicide “multiple times” before, but this final episode convinced her to attend a residential therapy program.

Adding to her depression and inner turmoil, Paris says that she was sexually assaulted by a significantly older “complete stranger” when she was a teen. “I don’t wanna give too many details. But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody,” Paris told Rolling Stone.

In addition to being candid about her struggles, Paris has previously spoken on her sexuality.

In July, the model confirmed to a fan that she’s attracted to both men and women — but stressed she doesn’t want to be labeled.

“That’s what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels,” she wrote back when the fan asked “Are you bi?” on Instagram.

Paris — who previously dated Michael Snoddy and was recently linked to fellow model Cara Delevingne — further elaborated after news of her sexuality made waves.

“I came out when I was 14.. I’ve referred to the community as ‘my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stage before. I’ve talked about having a crush on girls when I was 8 in my Rolling Stone article,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “There are pictures of me kissing girls online.”

On another snap of herself throwing up the peace sign, the “Sound Flowers” singer also stressed that she doesn’t consider herself bisexual. “I just love people for people. I don’t label myself so please don’t label me. thank you!”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).