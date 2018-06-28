Just hours after the world learned of Joe Jackson‘s death from pancreatic cancer, his granddaughter reflected on the life of “one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”

Paris Jackson posted a loving tribute to Joe on Instagram Wednesday, revealing that in his final moments he was surrounded by family with Paris by his bedside sharing stories about his son, and her father, Michael Jackson.

“Spending those last few moments with you were everything,” Paris, 20, wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption. “Being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing.”

“I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way.”

While Joe was a controversial figure in his family, his granddaughter described him as “the first true jackson. the legend that started it all.”

“None of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live,” she added.

Paris said farewell to the 89-year-old former music manager and father of 11 by sharing a poignant photograph of her holding his hand in his final moments of life. The model also shared some photographs of Joe from his younger years.

Michael’s daughter vowed to make sure that Joe is “never forgotten” and asked that he make good on his promise to her –– visiting her after his death.

Paris Jackson and the late Joe Jackson JB Lacroix/WireImage; Michael Tran/FilmMagic

“My great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.”

Joe died early Wednesday morning after battling terminal pancreatic cancer.

RELATED ARTICLE: Joe Jackson Dead at 89: The Controversial Jackson Family Patriarch’s Life in Photos

Over the years, Jackson — who was born on July 26, 1928, in Fountain Hill, Arkansas — had a series of health problems.

In November 2012, he recovered from a minor stroke at his Las Vegas home. Three years later, daughter Janet had to put rehearsals for her Unbreakable World Tour on hold when he suffered another stroke and heart arrhythmia in Brazil on his 87th birthday in July 2015.

In May 2016, he was hospitalized due to a high fever and in June 2017, he was released from the hospital after a car accident in Las Vegas.