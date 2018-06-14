Paris Jackson Removes Graffiti from a Different Michael Jackson's Hollywood Star: 'A Name Is a Name'

Paris Jackson is taking matters into her own hands.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson shared a photo of herself cleaning red graffiti off a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for an 84-year-old radio host who shares her late father’s name.

“Some people have no f—ing respect,” she captioned the post.

Paris’ father has a different star to mark his impact on the music industry. “I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name,” wrote Paris in her caption.

A second snap showed the star completely scrubbed of vandalism.

Paris further explained her actions on Twitter, revealing that a friend informed her about the defacement.

“I was at my friend apt that lives basically next door this morning and another buddy of mine said he saw this last night,” she shared. “Thankfully there was a walgreens half a block away. apparently it’s not his actual star but hey that’s still his name. justa bit of acetone bishhh.”

thanks man. i was at my friend apt that lives basically next door this morning and another buddy of mine said he saw this last night. thankfully there was a walgreens half a block away. apparently it's not his actual star but hey that's still his name. justa bit of acetone bishhh https://t.co/qSP8PIPyHb — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 14, 2018

Paris added in response to another fan, “I don’t think it was intentionally targeted it at him. i think it was probably just some young kids f—ing around. but to me a name is a name and i couldn’t just hear about it and not go see it for myself.”

June 25 marks the ninth anniversary since Michael’s death from an apparent cardiac arrest at age 50.

Paris remembered her father in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, revealing that many who knew the singer say the two share many similarities.

“He is my father,” the model said. “He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”

Her older brother, Prince Michael Jackson, agrees.

“Basically, as a person, she is who my dad is. The only thing that’s different would be her age and her gender,” he told the magazine, adding that Paris is like their dad “in all of her strengths, and almost all of her weaknesses as well. She’s very passionate. She is very emotional to the point where she can let emotion cloud her judgment.”