Paris Jackson 'Remains Close with Her Family' and 'Is Really Coming Into Her Own,' Source Says

After a difficult few years, Paris Jackson is now thriving.

The 23-year-old musician - who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe - "is in a good place," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

"She is focused on paving a positive path forward and is really coming into her own," the source adds.

Jackson made that clear during the July 16 episode Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, where she appeared in conversation with Willow Smith. During the conversation, Jackson told Smith, 20, that her sexuality "is not really accepted" in her "very religious" extended family but that she's made peace with it.

"We don't talk about it," said Jackson, who isn't attracted to any specific gender and explained last year in an episode of her Facebook Watch show Unfiltered that she avoids labels. "I've gotten to a point where I respect them, and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion."

"Right now," she continued, "I'm at a point where, to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion ... like, expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn't my business."

Still, the source says Jackson - who split from boyfriend Gabriel Glenn in August 2020 - "remains close with her family, especially her brothers" Prince Jackson, 24, and Bigi, 19.

A Jackson family insider also adds that she "has a nice friendship with her mom too."

"Of the three kids, Paris was the one who struggled the most after Michael passed [in 2009]," the family insider says. "It's taken her years to find more peace. Her family is very relieved that she is doing well."

Currently, Jackson - who released her debut album Wilted last November - is "hard at work" on her next record and has "several exciting acting and modeling projects in the pipeline," says the source.