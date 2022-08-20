Paris Jackson and Brother Prince Hold Hands During a Red Carpet Appearance Together

The siblings were seen at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday

By
Published on August 20, 2022 04:52 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: (L-R) Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Paris Jackson and brother Prince are a dynamic duo!

During their appearance at the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala on Friday, the siblings showed up in style while displaying their sibling love and admiration on the red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

One snapshot shows Paris, 24, and Prince, 25, holding hands while the two flash their smiles for the camera.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13135527qp) American model Paris Jackson and brother/American actor Prince Jackson arrive at the 22nd Annual Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. 22nd Annual Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala, The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States - 20 Aug 2022
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

In the photo, Paris wore a sleeveless floral knee-length beige dress, leaving the tattoos on her arms on display. She completed the chic attire with a brown purse and a pair of Dr. Martens boots.

Meanwhile, Prince opted for a classic look, donning an all-black suit with a purple tie and a pair of black shoes. For the outing, Prince tied his hair back into a ponytail.

This isn't the first time the two have been pictured together at an event as of late. In June, the siblings posed alongside each other while attending the 75th Tony Awards at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, showing support for the Broadway musical based on their late father, Michael Jackson, entitled MJ: The Musical.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The musical— which was nominated for 10 Tonys, including best musical — takes audiences inside Jackson's creative process, depicting the singer rehearsing for his 1992 Dangerous world tour. It features over 25 of the singer's biggest hits and is directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The Estate of Michael Jackson is a producer.

Both Prince and Paris attended the opening night of MJ in February. That night, Paris posed at the show with her cousin T.J. Jackson. He is the son of Tito Jackson, Michael's older brother and a member of the original Jackson 5.

Prince first attended the musical in December at the Neil Simon Theatre. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the show "blew him away."

"Prince was very, very, sweet. He kept saying, 'Wow,' and talking about how much he loved the show, loved the energy — even loved the logo," the source shared at the time. The insider added that Prince "mentioned how he can't wait to see it again" and called Frost's performance "incredible."

Prince and Paris Jackson share one other brother, Bigi Jackson, 20. He was born Prince Michael Jackson II and was previously known as Blanket Jackson.

Related Articles
75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Attend 2022 Tony Awards in Support of 'MJ: The Musical'
Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson
Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson Attend Opening Night of 'MJ,' the Michael Jackson Musical in N.Y.C.
Madonna, cast of MJ The Musical
Madonna Attends Michael Jackson Broadway Musical, Says Star Myles Frost 'Made Me Cry'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Maxwell performs onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Maxwell Performs Anniversary Tribute to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
prince jackson
Prince Jackson Attends 'MJ' Show on Broadway: He 'Loved the Energy,' Says Source
Michael Jackson Broadway show
See Myles Frost Take the Stage as Michael Jackson in Broadway's 'MJ: The Musical' Photos
Prince Harry plays polo in a championship final match with is team Los Padres and wins it all at the Santa Barbara Polo Club
Prince Harry Wins a Polo Match in California, Plus Harry Styles, Pink, Camila Cabello and More
Michael B Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Heads to the Set of 'Creed III' in L.A., Plus Jon Hamm, Mandy Moore and More
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III attend The Silver Ball: The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne
Katie Holmes & Bobby Wooten III Make Their Red Carpet Debut, Plus the 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast and More
Victor Cruz, Eva Longoria
Victor Cruz and Eva Longoria Get Shakin' in Montauk, Plus the Biebers, Scott Speedman, Gemma Chan and More
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 28: Song Kang-Ho poses with the Best Actor Palme d'Or Award for the movie 'Broker' during the winner photocall during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Song Kang-ho Wins Big at Cannes, Plus, Roy Choi, Pink, Rose Leslie, Kit Harington, and More
Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Premiere
Alex Borstein & Rachel Brosnahan Get Cheeky in N.Y.C., Plus Lance Bass, Megan Thee Stallion & More
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Bring 'Elvis' to London, Plus the 'Real Housewives' , Selena Gomez and More
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 27: Michelle Williams attends the screening of "Showing Up" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Michelle Williams 'Shows Up' at Cannes, Plus, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, DeWanda Wise, and More
Miles Teller throws the ceremonial first pitch during "Top Gun Night"
Miles Teller Hits the Field in Philly, Plus Queen Latifah & Adam Sandler, Channing Tatum and More
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's Relationship Timeline