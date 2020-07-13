Paris Jackson Shares New Photo with Brother Prince Michael, Says It's 'Always Fun Reconnecting'

Feeling the sibling love!

Paris Jackson posted an intimate look into her family life on Sunday, sharing an adorable photo of her and older brother Prince Michael Jackson on her Instagram Story, captioning the shot, "Always fun reconnecting with my twin," beside a red heart emoji.

With her arms wrapped around her brother, 23, the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe holds on tight to a long-haired Prince, who is sitting and smiling directly into the camera.

According to Prince's Instagram Story on Sunday, he just returned from a trip. He also congratulated his little sister for reaching almost 500,000 views on the music video for her song “Your Look (Glorious)," with her band, The Soundflowers, which he executive produced.

Paris' sweet post comes shortly after she recently opened up about an array of topics in her new Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, which follows Jackson and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn as they launch their band amid pressure to live up to the Jackson family legacy.

In the premiere episode, Paris, 22, delved into how her past has informed her music today.

"It's been 11 years and I've been through hell, whether it was him passing or all the other s— I've been through in my life," she shared, discussing her late dad. "If I don't talk about it or if I don't let it in my music, it's gonna completely ruin my life and it's gonna own me and I'll be a slave to that kind of pain. I don't want that."

She added, "Everyone in my family does music. I mean, I'm a Jackson. It makes sense that I'm a musician but like, a Jackson doing folk indie?"

Meanwhile, Prince Michael recently made headlines with his charitable efforts amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about what his dad would think about his charity — Heal Los Angeles, partnering with meal delivery service Fresh N' Lean to hand out meals to those in need amid the virus outbreak — he shared, "I would like to think that he would be very proud because I think this was one of his main goals, was not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness but to see it enacted in his kids. As a father, I think that's what you want to do when you raise kids. You're preparing them for the world and the type of person they're going to be."

Prince continued, "I'm very grateful that I have this feeling that it's this collaborative ecosystem — we all need to help each other — and that came from the way that he raised us."