Topless Paris Jackson Cozies Up to a Dog and Shows Off Tattoos in Throwback Photo

Paris Jackson has a puppy pal!

The 20-year-old model shared a photo of herself on Instagram with an adorable dog, Thursday. In the picture, she’s snuggling up to the pooch, holding its head in her hands, and showing off her collection tattoos and bracelets while topless.

She captioned the photo simply, “#tbt ♥️”

Also on Thursday, Jackson shared a selfie to her Instagram story in which her wet locks covered most of her face. The rising star — who appeared to be seated in a car — stuck out her tongue at the camera.

Jackson — the only daughter of late music legend Michael Jackson — attended the launch of Jeremy Scott’s new Moschino [tv] H&M collection on Wednesday night in New York City with Frances Bean Cobain, another celebrity kid.

Both Jackson and Cobain regularly support Scott. Back in April the pair walked the red carpet with him at the Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

The singer is no stranger to fashion shows. In fact, she recently revealed that she got in a fight with paparazzi at the Tom Ford fashion show during this year’s New York Fashion Week.

“I just got yelled at in a really mean way outside the tom ford show because paparazzi didn’t get a chance to shoot my face,” the 20-year-old singer and model wrote on Twitter that night, adding, “for those of you that don’t know, paps don’t get paid unless my face is in the shot.”

She went on to explain that the most frustrating part of the encounter was that the photographers then told her, “Michael would have never done that!!”

“Ugh!!!” she added. “…he did… a lot lol.”

In a separate message she elaborated on her comment, writing, “Does no one remember the hundreds of unique disguises he came up with all the time? The f—.”