Paris Jackson Says This Past Week Has 'Been Nonstop Bulls—' After Her Hospitalization

Paris Jackson has been having a tough time of late.

Following her hospitalization over the weekend, Jackson, 20, is speaking out about what is really going on in her life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Monday, the star slammed a report that claimed she fell asleep at the wheel after she was photographed with her eyes closed at a gas station with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn in Los Angeles.

“*Parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song* paps take pic and zoom in so you can’t see that i’m parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel,” Jackson tweeted.

“When will this stop?” Jackson continued before writing, “this past week it’s been nonstop bulls—“

Jackson’s tweet comes just as she and Glenn stepped out in all black for The Dirt premiere in Los Angeles Monday evening.

For the outing, Paris sported a beaded leather jacket with black jeans. Glenn also wore a black leather jacket, but paired his look with black sunglasses.

Jackson appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled and posed with her arm around The Soundflowers bandmate’s shoulder.

On Saturday, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson denied TMZ’s report that she was placed on a 5150 hold and hospitalized after a suicide attempt earlier that day.

“F— you you f—— liars,” Jackson tweeted in response to the report.

A source told PEOPLE “Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” adding “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

Paris Jackson/Twitter

Paris Jackson/Twitter

“At about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Hillside for an ambulance attempt suicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital,” Tony Im, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE.

Reps for Jackson and the Jackson Estate couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.

The day prior, Jackson responded to people who have shamed her for not publicly coming to the defense of her father. The daughter of the late pop star explained in a tweet on Friday that it was “not her role” to defend Michael in the wake of the sexual molestation allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in HBO’s bombshell documentary, Leaving Neverland.

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Jackson also commended her cousin Taj Jackson, 45, for standing up for her father and said that all she was trying to do was keep the peace amid the controversy.

“there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own,” she tweeted. “and i support him. but that’s not my role.”

“i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me,” she added.

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn Rachpoot/MEGA

Despite the concerning news regarding her hospitalization, Jackson was spotted out and about later on Saturday with Glenn.

RELATED: Paris Jackson Slams ‘Pathetic’ Reports She’s in a ‘Downward Spiral’: ‘Give It Up’

The pair went to the movies in Universal City and grabbed dinner at KFC, a source tells PEOPLE. At one point during a stroll, Jackson smiled in her boyfriend’s direction.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.