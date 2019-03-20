Paris Jackson Addresses Her 'Mellow' Reaction to Doc About Dad Michael After Hospitalization

Paris Jackson is once again slamming reports that she attempted to die by suicide over the weekend, this time claiming that false stories followed her restrained response to the bombshell Leaving Neverland documentary about her late father, Michael Jackson.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old posted a tweet addressing the reports.

“They didn’t get the crazy reaction they wanted from the doc, and a chill, mellow reaction doesn’t sell stories so why not lie and create a story that does sell?” Paris wrote. “Pathetic.”

Her tweet comes days after TMZ reported that Paris was placed on a 5150 hold and hospitalized after a suicide attempt on Saturday. To that piece, Paris had a clear response, tweeting “F— you you f—ing liars.”

Then on Monday, the star barked back at a report that claimed she fell asleep at the wheel. Turns out, she was just closing her eyes to listen to a song while her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn pumped gas at a gas station in Los Angeles.

“When will this stop?” Paris asked on Twitter, “This past week it’s been nonstop bulls—.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday — via Tony Im, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department — that “at about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Hillside for an ambulance attempt suicide.”

“The victim was transported to a local hospital,” Im said.

A source told PEOPLE later that day that Paris “had an accident this morning that required medical treatment” and was “currently resting at home and doing fine.”

Reps for Paris and the Jackson Estate couldn’t be reached immediately for comment, but Paris was spotted out and about later on Saturday with Glenn.

The pair went to the movies in Universal City and grabbed dinner at KFC, a source tells PEOPLE. At one point during a stroll, Paris smiled in her boyfriend’s direction.

And on Monday, Paris stepped out at The Dirt premiere.

Paris Jackson Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meanwhile, on Friday, Paris responded critics who have shamed her for not publicly defending her father from the explosive sexual abuse allegations surfaced against him by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in Leaving Neverland, the 4-hour HBO documentary.

Both Robson and Safechuck claim in the film that Michael befriended them when they were children and that their relationships quickly turned sexual. Safechuck, who met the performer when he was cast in the star’s 1986 Pepsi commercial, claims Michael taught him how to masturbate. Robson, who met Michael when he was just 5 years old, says the star performed oral sex on him and kissed him.

“You and I were brought together by God. We were meant to be together,” Robson claims Michael told him. “This is how we show love.”

Additionally, both men allege they were instructed by the star to cover their tracks, with Robson claiming Michael told him they would “go to jail for the rest of our lives” if anyone found out about their alleged sexual encounters.

Michael Jackson Michael Ochs Archive/Getty

Paris said in a tweet on Friday that it was “not her role” to defend Michael in the wake of those allegations. She also commended her cousin Taj Jackson, 45, for standing up for her father and said that all she was trying to do was keep the peace amid the controversy.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. Taj is doing a perfect job on his own,” she tweeted. “And I support him. But that’s not my role.”

“I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me,” she added.

Michael Jackson with son Prince Michael Jackson and daughter Paris Jackson Paris Jackson/Instagram

Michael’s family has repeatedly denied all allegations put forth in Leaving Neverland, and said in a January statement the film was “another rehash of dated and discredited allegations,” calling it “yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson.”

Two co-executors of the singer’s estate and Optimum Productions also sued HBO and its parent company, Time Warner, for $100 million in February, claiming that the network’s decision to air Leaving Neverland violated a non-disparagement clause, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, HBO responded: “Despite the desperate lengths taken to undermine the film, our plans remain unchanged. HBO will move forward with the airing of Leaving Neverland. … This will allow everyone the opportunity to assess the film and the claims in it for themselves.”