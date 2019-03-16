Paris Jackson Says It's 'Not Her Role' to Defend Dad Michael Over Child Molestation Allegations

Nearly two weeks after the release of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, Paris Jackson is clapping back at people who have shamed her for not publicly coming to the defense of her father Michael Jackson.

The daughter of the late pop star firmly explained in a tweet on Friday that it was “not her role” to defend Michael in the wake of the sexual molestation allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the bombshell documentary.

Paris, 20, also commended her cousin Taj Jackson for standing up for her father and said that all she was trying to do was keep the peace amid the controversy.

“there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own,” she tweeted. “and i support him. but that’s not my role.”

“i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me,” she added.

Though a source recently told PEOPLE that Paris “hasn’t seen” the explosive documentary, she has appeared to have a relatively laidback perspective on the situation since the allegations resurfaced.

Days after its broadcast premiere, she alluded to Leaving Neverland in a series of tweets that came in response to reports that she was worried about how the film and allegations against her father would affect her career. While she did not directly mention the documentary, she appeared to refer to it as “tabloids and lies.”

“I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. you guys are reaching a bit. at least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though,” Paris said in a now-deleted tweet.

She then added a tweet that read, “ya’ll take my life more seriously than I do.”

y’all take my life more seriously than i do. calm yo tittaaaaysss — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

In another message, Paris — who has often been open about the lasting impact her father made on her life — wrote, “I know injustices are frustrating and it’s easy to get worked up. but reacting with a calm mind usually is more logical than acting out of rage and also…. it feels better to mellow out.”

When a fan responded to that tweet writing, “The bigger picture is your father’s legacy ruined and his name smeared forever but whatever though,” Paris responded, saying “so….. not love and peace and trying to carry that message out? tabloids and lies are the bigger picture? i’ll pray for you.”

so….. not love and peace and trying to carry that message out? tabloids and lies are the bigger picture? i’ll pray for you — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

She continued in response to another tweet, writing, “yeah they do that to everyone with a good heart and tries to make a difference but do you really think that it’s possible to tear his name down ? like do you truly believe they stand a chance ? relax and have peace.”

Paris also slammed the reports about her father as “lies,” saying if everyone acted unbothered, “they’d stop making lies and start writing actual news.”

yeah they do that to everyone with a good heart and tries to make a dfference but do you really think that it’s possible to tear his name down ? like do you truly believe they stand a chance ? relax and have peace. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

While Paris has kept relatively mum, her cousin Taj, 45, has been repeatedly and vehemently more vocal to denounce the allegations made in the documentary.

Ahead of the film’s broadcast premiere, Taj spoke out on Twitter and referred to the documentary as a “one-sided hit job.”

“My family and I have known Wade and his family since he came to America. Don’t tell me a 4 hour one-sided hit job that you watched is more reputable than people who actually knew him and saw his interactions,” he wrote on Jan. 26. “This is all about money and the desperate need to be relevant again.”

The previous day, Taj claimed Robson and Safechuck were “acting” in the film and criticized the media for “condemning an innocent man.”

“After years of coaching and studying for these roles, I’m sure Wade (self proclaimed “Master of Deception”) and Jimmy both gave Oscar winning performances today,” he wrote. “Media, please do a 10 minute google search before you condemn an innocent man who is no longer here to defend himself.”

He has also created a GoFundMe page in support of his uncle, with the aim of creating a new documentary, which plans to “conclusively destroy decades of salacious myths which have been told and sold about Michael Jackson.” The campaign has since raised over $91,000 of its $777,000 goal.

Michael’s estate has also repeatedly denied the allegations in the film, calling it “another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson.”