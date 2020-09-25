The musician paid tribute to each companion with their own touching social media posts on Thursday

Paris Jackson Mourns the Death of Her Two Close Friends: 'You Will Be Missed By So Many'

Paris Jackson is mourning the death of her two close friends.

Posting to Instagram on Thursday evening, the 22-year-old musician shared that two of her companions — who she named as Noah and Sofia — died, as she paid tribute to each one with their own touching social media posts. Jackson did not reveal how or when her two friends died.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside each post, Jackson shared a slew of photos and videos of her time with her friends, where they could be seen singing songs together and posing with one another on various occasions.

First posting in honor of Noah, Jackson said that she was late to sharing his tribute because she still had to process his loss.

"noah you were such a special soul. beautiful inside and out," she captioned her post. "i swear that chipped-tooth smile brought pure sunshine into every single room it entered."

Then, writing how she was "sorry life was so hard on you," and that "the world [is] so cruel," Jackson added that he "deserved nothing but light and joy and love, as that was what you brought into the lives of the people who knew you."

She concluded her post, saying, "it brings me peace to know you are now surrounded by those things, and no longer in pain. rest in transition, little brother. you will never be forgotten."

In a follow-up post, Jackson then paid tribute to Sofia, writing that losing one friend "is already too much."

"i hate this," she continued. "sofia thank you so much for all of the cuddles, laughs, and friendship. there was never a dull moment with you."

Jackson then went on to say how she would miss hearing her friend sing and all their various adventures together, adding, "you came into my life when i really needed it, and i wish i could have been there for you towards the end."

"you will be missed by so many," she concluded her post. "rest in transition love ♥️."