Paris Jackson 'in Good Spirits' During Night Out with Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn: Source

Paris Jackson had a blast while stepping out with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn earlier this week.

On Thursday, the pair — who recently celebrated their year anniversary — attended a private dinner in Hollywood Hills celebrating the launch of the new Pizza Girl by Caroline D’Amore pasta sauce.

A source tells PEOPLE that Jackson, 21, who hosted the event, was “in good spirits” throughout the evening and was “having so much fun with her boyfriend.”

“She seemed like she was in a great mood,” the source adds.

During the celebration, the pair, who sing together as The Sunflowers, also performed four songs they co-wrote, while seated on the steps of an outside courtyard.

Throughout their set, which occurred just after sunset, they both took turns singing and playing the guitar.

Also during the festive bash, which was held at the home of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx, guests got a chance to try out the new sauce, while also sipping their own Absolut Elyx cocktails.

In addition to Jackson and Glenn, the event was attended by numerous celebs, including Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, as well as singer Ryan Cabrera and actor Emile Hirsch.

Although it’s been a tough few months for Jackson, just last week she celebrated one year of happiness with her boyfriend.

On April 29, the model and singer posted a sweet tribute to her beau on Instagram, calling Glenn the “light” of her life.

“Thank you for making me the happiest and luckiest girl in the world. happy anniversary baby,” she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji. “Can’t wait for another trip around the sun.”

In the carousel of photos Jackson chose to post, the couple — show off plenty of PDA and are also seen jamming together.

Following a hospitalization after an accident at home in March, Jackson stepped out with Glenn and was photographed smiling on their movie date.

Their outing came shortly after she denied a report that she had attempted suicide.

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”