Paris Jackson Is 'Currently Resting at Home' Following Hospitalization: Source

Paris Jackson is “doing fine” after slamming a report that she attempted suicide on Saturday, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” says the source. “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

Earlier Saturday, TMZ reported that the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson was placed on a 5150 hold following a hospitalization for a suicide attempt. (Police, social workers and other mental health professionals have the authority to use a 5150 hold if a person is considered a danger to themselves or others or is gravely disabled.)

“At about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Hillside for an ambulance attempt suicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital,” Tony Im, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, told PEOPLE.

Reps for Paris and the Jackson Estate couldn’t be reached immediately for comment, but Paris slammed TMZ’s report via Twitter, writing, “f— you you f— liars.”

In response to a since-deleted tweet from Bethenny Frankel about the TMZ report, Paris wrote, “lies lies lies omg and more lies.” In another tweet, the singer and model posted wary emoji faces.

lies lies lies omg and more lies https://t.co/LP0axo2zZd — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

Hours earlier, Paris responded to people who have shamed her for not publicly coming to the defense of her father. The daughter of the late pop star explained in a tweet on Friday that it was “not her role” to defend Michael in the wake of the sexual molestation allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in HBO’s bombshell documentary.

Paris Jackson and Michael Jackson Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA; Phil Dent/Redferns

Paris also commended her cousin Taj Jackson, 45, for standing up for her father and said that all she was trying to do was keep the peace amid the controversy.

“there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own,” she tweeted. “and i support him. but that’s not my role.”

“i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me,” she added.

Paris Jackson/Twitter

Though a source recently told PEOPLE that Paris “hasn’t seen” the explosive documentary, she has appeared to have a relatively laidback perspective on the situation since the allegations resurfaced.

Days after its broadcast premiere, she alluded to Leaving Neverland in a series of tweets that came in response to reports that she was worried about how the film and allegations against her father would affect her career. While she did not directly mention the documentary, she appeared to refer to it as “tabloids and lies.”

“I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. you guys are reaching a bit. at least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though,” Paris said in a now-deleted tweet.

She then added a tweet that read, “ya’ll take my life more seriously than I do.”

y’all take my life more seriously than i do. calm yo tittaaaaysss — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2019

In another message, Paris — who has often been open about the lasting impact her father made on her life — wrote, “I know injustices are frustrating and it’s easy to get worked up. but reacting with a calm mind usually is more logical than acting out of rage and also…. it feels better to mellow out.”

When a fan responded to that tweet writing, “The bigger picture is your father’s legacy ruined and his name smeared forever but whatever though,” Paris responded, saying “so….. not love and peace and trying to carry that message out? tabloids and lies are the bigger picture? i’ll pray for you.”

Ahead of the film’s broadcast premiere, Taj spoke out on Twitter and referred to the documentary as a “one-sided hit job.”

Michael’s estate has also repeatedly denied the allegations in the film, calling it “another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson.”

Leaving Neverland — which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January — includes intimate interviews with Robson and Safechuck, plus both of their mothers, their wives and Robson’s siblings.

In late February, two co-executors of the Jackson estate and Optimum Productions sued HBO and its parent company, Time Warner, for $100 million, claiming that airing the two-part film would violate a non-disparagement clause, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. “Michael Jackson is innocent. Period,” the lawsuit says in part.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, HBO responded: “Despite the desperate lengths taken to undermine the film, our plans remain unchanged. HBO will move forward with the airing of Leaving Neverland. … This will allow everyone the opportunity to assess the film and the claims in it for themselves.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.