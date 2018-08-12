Paris Jackson Poses with Grandma Katherine at Her New Band's Concert: 'She Actually Liked it!?!!'

Paris Jackson had an important fan in the audience at her recent concert — her grandmother Katherine Jackson.

The Jackson family matriarch, 88, watched her granddaughter’s new band, The Soundflowers, perform on Saturday at Canyon Sessions, a fundraiser for F— Cancer.

Michael Jackson‘s daughter, 20, wrote on Instagram, “I can’t believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. and she actually liked it!?!!! i was s——- my pants. i love you so much grandma. i’m so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause.”

In the accompanying photos, Paris held her grandmother’s hand while kissing her cheek and nuzzling against her forehead. Katherine raised Paris and her brothers, Prince Jackson, 21, and Blanket — who now goes by B.G. — 16, after Michael’s death in 2009.

Paris additionally posted a number of videos of the band’s performance at Canyon Sessions, where Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson Ross also jammed out.

On the band’s Instagram story, Paris told fans that she had recently had surgery on an abscess and was supposed to stay in bed. “It was definitely the most pain that I’ve ever been through in my entire life considering I’m covered head-to-toe in tattoos, but I’m alive,” she said. “We played a show today, and we didn’t completely suck, and my f—— grandma was there, and I’m so relieved that she didn’t hate it, that she actually liked it. And, I don’t know, that means the world to me.”

This granddaughter-grandmother time came less than two months after Joe Jackson, Katherine’s husband, died of pancreatic cancer at age 89.

Paris posted a tribute to him on Instagram at the time. “Spending those last few moments with you were everything,” she wrote. “Being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing.”

She continued, “Proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a [Jackson]. you are the first true [Jackson]. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live.”