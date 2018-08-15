Paris Jackson and Bandmate Gabriel Glenn Are 'Just Friends' Despite Concert PDA: Source

Does Paris Jackson have a new boyfriend?

After Paris Jackson, 20, and her bandmate Gabriel Glenn were spotted getting close at a fundraiser for F— Cancer, fans wondered if the model had struck up a romance with her fellow musician.

Despite their PDA, a source close to the star tells PEOPLE exclusively Jackson and Glenn are “just friends now.”

Michael Jackson‘s only daughter performed at the event on Saturday with her new band The Soundflowers, and she had one extra special guest in attendance: grandma Katherine Jackson.

The Jackson family matriarch, 88, watched her granddaughter sing at her “second live show ever,” Jackson happily revealed on Instagram.

“I was s—ing my pants,” Jackson raved on her social media account. “i love you so much grandma. i’m so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause.”

Last month, Jackson confirmed to a fan she’s attracted to both men and women — but stressed she doesn’t want to be labeled.

“That’s what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels,” she wrote back when the fan asked “Are you bi?” on Instagram.

Jackson — who previously dated Michael Snoddy and was recently linked to fellow model Cara Delevingne — further elaborated after news of her sexuality made waves.

“I came out when i was 14.. i’ve referred to the community as ‘my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stage before. i’ve talked about having a crush on girls when i was 8 in my Rolling Stone article,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “There are pictures of me kissing girls online. why are people just now saying this is news?”