Paris Jackson Launches Facebook Watch Series and New EP with Her Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn

Paris Jackson and her boyfriend of over a year, Gabriel Glenn, are collaborating on a new project.

PEOPLE exclusively has the first look trailer at Jackson and Glenn's new Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn.

The daughter of Michael Jackson, 22, will let viewers follow the couple's band, The Soundflowers, as she overcomes "her insecurities of living under the shadow of the Jackson legacy, in order to find her voice as a musician and woman. Coming together via their shared traumas, The Soundflowers set out to make music that will change the world," according to Facebook Watch.

Image zoom Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn Courtesy Facebook Watch

In the premiere episode, titled "Who is Paris Jackson?!," she and Glenn launch their band amidst pressures to live up to the Jackson family legacy.

Last Wednesday, Jackson expressed her excitement for the band's EP in an announcement about the release date for new music. "So insanely excited to share the news that my bands EP that we've been talking about for the last two years is finally ready to be released next week on june 23rd ♥️ we're so eternally grateful for every one of you and all of the support and love you’ve shared with us," she wrote on Instagram. "I really hope you guys enjoy it.. these are some of the organizations we’ll be supporting with our release in solidarity ~ @_beamorg, @blackvotersmtr, @black_womenlead, more info to come."

Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn premieres on Facebook Watch June 30 at 3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET and new episodes are set to be released every Tuesday, with the finale scheduled for Aug. 4.