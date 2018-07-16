Paris Jackson Says She 'Came Out' at 14 Years Old and Hits Back at Those Labeling Her Sexuality

Paris Jackson isn’t hiding her sexuality.

Over the weekend, the model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson, 20, confirmed to a fan she’s attracted to both men and women — but stressed she doesn’t want to be labeled.

“That’s what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels,” she wrote back when the fan asked “Are you bi?” on Instagram.

Jackson — who previously dated Michael Snoddy and was recently linked to fellow model Cara Delevingne — further elaborated on Monday after news of her sexuality made waves.

“I came out when i was 14.. i’ve referred to the community as ‘my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stage before. i’ve talked about having a crush on girls when i was 8 in my Rolling Stone article,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “There are pictures of me kissing girls online. why are people just now saying this is news?”

On another snap of herself throwing up the peace sign, the Sound Flowers singer also stressed that she doesn’t consider herself bisexual. “I just love people for people. i don’t label myself so please don’t label me. thank you!” she captioned the photo.

Last January, Jackson opened up about her father’s parenting style, saying the superstar raised her in “a very open-minded house.”

“I was 8 years old, in love with this female on the cover of a magazine,” she told Rolling Stone. “Instead of yelling at me, like most homophobic parents, he was making fun of me, like, ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.'”