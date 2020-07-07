The singer also opened up about her struggles with depression, which she said "comes in waves"

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Past Self-Harm Attempts: 'I Tried to Kill Myself Many Times'

Paris Jackson is opening up about her experiences with self-harm.

"I gained a lot of weight and [eating] became an addiction... and then a cousin called me fat so I was like, 'OK, I can't do that anymore," she said. "And that's how I fell into self-harm."

"I would cut and burn myself," she added. "I never thought that I would die from it because I was always in control of the razor and I knew how deep I was going."

Jackson explained on the episode that "dopamine release" was part of her reason to self-harm.

"Dopamine is called dope for a reason, it feels good," she said. "Things like food and sex and drugs and music and working out — there's a lot of things that cause a dopamine release. Self-harm was one of them, tattoos was one of them and so there was that and then also it was a distraction from emotional pain and transferring to physical pain and the need for control."

The 22-year-old went on to confess, "Yes, I tried to kill myself many times."

The daughter of the late "Man in the Mirror" singer also opened up about her struggles with depression, which she said "comes in waves."

"So even though the lows are unbearably low, I would still rather [feel] that than nothing," Jackson said. "Pain is way better than numb because at least you're feeling something.”

In March 2019, Jackson denied a TMZ report that claimed she was placed on a 5150 hold following a hospitalization for a suicide attempt.

"f— you you f— liars," she wrote back via Twitter.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment. She is currently resting at home and doing fine."