Paris Jackson Defends Her Medical Marijuana Use After Being Slammed as 'Druggie' on Twitter

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Paris Jackson defended her use of marijuana after she was accused of being a “druggie” on Twitter for admitting she uses it as medicine.

The 21-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson was initially asked by a fan how she came up with her recipe for “spaghetti grilled cheese sandwiches with mozerella (sic),” to which she tweeted back “marijuana” in response.

When another Twitter user replied “druggie. I bet you do meth too. Your dad must be ashamed of you. Degenerate,” Jackson quickly defended herself and her use of the “organic, medicinal plant.”

“Because an organic medicinal plant from mother earth with dozens of healing properties that is legal where i live and used to help suffering people around the world = meth,” she responded. “Instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, ptsd, and insomnia.”

instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, ptsd, and insomnia. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

RELATED: Paris Jackson Celebrates 1 Year with Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn: ‘You’re the Light of My Life’

Jackson’s mental health issues have been well-documented over the years. She was hospitalized in March over a reported suicide attempt, though she denied the rumors shortly thereafter in a tweet directed at TMZ over their initial report: “f— you you f— liars.”

Back in 2013, Jackson’s mother, Debbie Rowe, confirmed that Paris, then 15, had been hospitalized after a “possible overdose” suicide attempt.

When another Twitter user wrote that they “felt a hundred times better” since they stopped smoking every day, Jackson clarified that she only uses occasionally as needed and refrains while working or driving.

“Well doing it every day dude is clearly an issue. i don’t do it as soon as i wake up unless it’s a rare occasion. i don’t do it when i work and i don’t do it when i drive. it’s medicine to me and not an every day thing. even tho its not addictive it sounds like u were abusing it,” she responded to another Twitter user.

well doing it every day dude is clearly an issue. i don’t do it as soon as i wake up unless it’s a rare occasion. i don’t do it when i work and i don’t do it when i drive. it’s medicine to me and not an every day thing. even tho its not addictive it sounds like u were abusing it — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

RELATED: Paris Jackson Smiles on Date with Boyfriend in L.A. After Hospitalization

When a fan revealed to Jackson that they suffer from anxiety and depression, she recommended they use CBD, a cannabis plant extract commonly used to treat chronic pain and anxiety.

“Try cbd water or cbd powder which you can put in anything from tea, to food, to even soda. and if you like thc (the part of weed thag [sic] gets you high), i’d recommend an indica strand,” she wrote. “For me sativa makes me more anxious and i get stuck in my head and overthink. indica is mellow :)”

Jackson has remained in good spirits of late, citing boyfriend Gabriel Glenn as “the light of my life” on their recent anniversary in April.