Paris Jackson Debuts Her First Solo Track 'Let Down' — Watch the Haunting New Music Video

Paris Jackson is blazing her own path in the music industry.

The 22-year-old singer — daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson — on Friday released her first solo track "Let Down," along with an all-new music video.

"I feel so many emotions," she tells PEOPLE about premiering the tune. "I'm excited. I'm nervous [but] mostly grateful and happy. The freedom to create [and] not be told what to sing and how to sing it [or] what to write is awesome. It's a gift. It’s a blessing."

The songstress is set to debut her first album titled Wilted on Nov. 13. The 11-song record comes after The Soundflowers — the EP she released with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn under the same name. Jackson's brother Prince, 18, executive produced and filmed the visual for the project's lead single, "Your Look (Glorious)."

She begins her latest bop, "Head hanging down, shredded evening gown."

"Eyes painted black / A tragic paperback," she further harmonizes. "You were my all / And now I fall to the ground / You hit the wall / And now I crawl underground."

Continuing in the chorus, Jackson sings: "Let me down again / Break me / Flush me down the drain / Let me down again."

The music video opens with a clip of the star wiping a bloody tear from her eye. She then explores a haunted house with a candle in hand and a man — playing her toxic love interest — by her side.

And just in time for Halloween, the spooky visual for the alternative, heartbreak track continues with a gothic theme, Victorian imagery and haunting twists.

Along with creating music, Jackson has a strong passion for using her platform to address important social issues.

While presenting awards at the 2017 Grammy Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, Jackson took a moment to go off script and talk about the Dakota Access Pipeline and events of racial injustice occurring in Charlottesville, Virginia.