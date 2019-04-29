Paris Jackson Celebrates 1 Year with Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn: 'You're the Light of My Life'

It’s been a tough few months for Paris Jackson, but the daughter of the late Michael Jackson has something to celebrate: one year of happiness with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

On Sunday, Jackson, 21, posted a sweet tribute to her beau on Instagram, calling Glenn the “light” of her life.

“Thank you for making me the happiest and luckiest girl in the world. happy anniversary baby,” she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji. “Can’t wait for another trip around the sun.”

In the carousel of photos Jackson chose to post, the couple — who sing together as The Soundflowers — show off plenty of PDA and are also seen jamming together.

Following a hospitalization after an accident at home in March, Jackson stepped out with Glenn and was photographed smiling on their movie date.

Their outing came shortly after she denied a report that she had attempted suicide.

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”