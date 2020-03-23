Paris Jackson Says Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn 'Is My Muse' for Music: 'I Owe a Lot to Him'

Image zoom Gabriel Glenn, Paris Jackson and a wolf Mandatory credit (c) Photographs Nino Munoz for Remix

Paris Jackson credits her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn for her love of music.

In the conscious issue of Remix, the 21-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson — the late King of Pop — opened up about her creative process, the state of the world’s consciousness and her relationship with nature.

“Gabriel is my muse; I owe a lot to him,” she said when asked who inspires her when she writes her original tunes. “The dark parts of my mind are usually what help me write the songs I end up liking and wanting to record. The Beatles, Joe Purdy, Ray LaMontagne, Radiohead and The Lumineers are big writing influences of mine as well.”

Jackson began composing when she was just a teen. “I started writing around 13 when I bought myself a guitar,” she recalled. “I didn’t really start sharing it or recording it until I met Gabriel.”

Glenn, 31, feels Jackson has been just as instrumental in his own love for music. “Paris is the jigsaw piece that completes me as an artist,” he told the outlet. “She creates so naturally and honestly; it inspires me to be a better songwriter. I think having a unique spirit like hers allows us to channel things we’d never receive on our own.”

With their strong bond and ear for tunes, Jackson and Glenn make up The Soundflowers, a Southern California band that creates original music.

“Paris had always wanted to start a band called The Soundflowers,” Glenn told the outlet.

He couldn’t be happier to collaborate with his girlfriend musically. “The first night P.K. and I hung out we jammed at my rock ‘n’ roll band’s rehearsal studio. We showed each other songs and even wrote a few on the spot,” he said. “Everything fit together so naturally, from our voices to our song-writing style. I had never met someone who fit so perfectly with my sound.”

Jackson, who deals with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, has found an uncommon way to treat her mental health — she practices wolf therapy.

“I’ve always had a deep love for animals and I’m not quite sure where it came from,” she explained. “There’s a lot of beauty in the simplicity of animals. There’s a natural ebb and flow to animals; everything always falls into place, everything has purpose and serves mother nature in some way, and I’ve found humanity lacks that,” she said. “Animals are so unapologetically themselves and they love unconditionally. They’re so simple and perfect and I wish humans could be more like that.”

“My dog is an emotional support animal and helps me immensely with my depression, anxiety and PTSD,” she said. “Earthing is another form of nature healing I really love.”

Though Jackson herself seems very aware of the importance of animals and nature, she feels the rest of the world still has quite a bit of catching up to do.

“Part of our society is definitely waking up, but I feel like the rest of the collective consciousness is becoming more and more apathetic, desensitized and distracted each day,” she said. “It’s always been that way, though. I think the universe has a funny way of always staying balanced.”

Last month, Jackson celebrated her brother Blanket’s 18th birthday alongside their sibling Prince Michael. Blanket changed his name to Bigi in 2015.

“My little brother is a legal adult today. what the f—,” she captioned three nostalgic photos of the two. “I used to change his diapers. this is such a trip.. proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. he likes privacy so that’s all i gotta say. hbd lil bro♥️.”