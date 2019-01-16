Paris Jackson Breaks Silence After Seeking Treatment: 'I Am Happy and Healthy'

Paris Jackson is opening up about seeking treatment for her physical and emotional health.

“Yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!” Jackson wrote in her first post on Instagram since Dec. 12, alongside of a selfie of herself with a dog, in which the top of her face was cropped out.

The 20-year-old model and singer also revealed that her band, The Sound Flowers, “have some new music we’re stoked to share with y’all!” adding: “hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i’ll be back soon!!”

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed Jackson sought help at a treatment facility.

“After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health,” a source close to the daughter of the late Michael Jackson told PEOPLE. “She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her.”

In recent years, Jackson has been open about struggling with anxiety and depression, as well as dealing with the trauma from a sexual assault in her teenage years.

In a 2017 Rolling Stone profile, the young star admitted she has attempted suicide several times.

“I was going through a lot of, like teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help,” she told the magazine of a June 2013 attempt at age 15. “It was just self-hatred … Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.”