Paris Jackson and Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn Perform 'Margaritaville' During Live Acoustic Set

Paris Jackson and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn were in an island state of mind Wednesday night during their live set at Hollywood bar Good Times at Davey Wayne’s.

The duo, who make up the band The Soundflowers, closed out their set with an acoustic rendition of Jimmy Buffet’s 1977 classic “Margaritaville,” after the audience encouraged a “happy” song to finish out the night.

“Do you guys want a sad one or a happy one?” Jackson, 21, asked the crowd after they were given the go-ahead for one more song, as observed from one fan video posted after the show.

“Happy one!” members of the audience cheered. Then one audience member suggested “Margaritaville” and Jackson happily obliged.

“‘Margaritaville’ it is,” she said, before strumming the guitar to lead into the song.

Jackson later reposted a video from the night to her Instagram Stories.

The pair also performed earlier this month at a private event in the Hollywood Hills that celebrated the launch of the new Pizza Girl by Caroline D’Amore pasta sauce. At that event, they sang four songs that they co-wrote and took turns singing and playing the guitar.

In April, Jackson and Glenn celebrated one year of dating.

“You’re the light of my life. Thank you for making me the happiest and luckiest girl in the world. happy anniversary baby,” Jackson said in an Instagram caption. “Can’t wait for another trip around the sun.”