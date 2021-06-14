Paris Jackson Experiences 'Auditory Hallucinations' from Paparazzi Encounters: 'It's Standard PTSD'

The singer-songwriter told Willow Smith on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk that certain noises can make her "flinch"

Paris Jackson is opening up about trauma she's undergone - as both a child and an adult - at the hands of the paparazzi.

"I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things, but that included," Jackson tells Willow Smith on Wednesday's episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, according to the Associated Press. "I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic."

"I think it's standard PTSD," adds Jackson, whose late father Michael attempted to shield Jackson and her brothers, Prince and BG, from the cameras by having them wear masks in public as children.

Paris Jackson Red Table Talk Willow Smith and Paris Jackson | Credit: Red Table Talk

"I stand with @ParisHilton & all the survivors. #BreakingCodeSilence," she wrote on her Instagram Story in October. "Please swipe up to sign this petition to shut the school down & stop the abuse of children."

Jackson continued, "As a girl who also went to a behavior modification 'boarding school' for almost two years as a teenager, and has since been diagnosed with PTSD because of it, and continue to have nightmares and trust issues, I stand with @ParisHilton and the other survivors."

