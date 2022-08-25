Paris Jackson Says She's at Her 'Happiest and Healthiest': 'I Don't Hate What I See Anymore'

Life doesn't exactly imitate art for Paris Jackson these days.

While the musician and model, 24, said in SPIN magazine's August 2022 cover story that her songwriting has "gotten so much darker in the last year" as she's processed her 2020 breakup from ex-Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn, she's also "the happiest and healthiest I've ever been."

"When I look in the mirror, I don't hate what I see anymore … I try to treat myself kindly," she said. "I have some bad days where I'm not as kind to myself as I would like to be … I don't do anything perfectly, but I try to progress daily."

Jackson's renewed lease on life is the result of, in part, a number of recent lifestyle changes. She said she is no longer on a "very nocturnal" routine and has started taking up new hobbies, including rock climbing at her local gym.

Paris Jackson. Robert Ascroft

She also gave up smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day, makes sure to surround herself with people who make her happy and goes to therapy.

"Because I see myself as a friend, when I don't maintain a boundary or when I don't set one, it's like bailing on a friend," she said. "I feel horrible if I bail on a friend, so if I do that to myself, I'm also bailing on a friend, and that doesn't feel good anymore."

As she prepares for a busy fall that will see her drop her next single "Just You" and set out on tour with the band The Revivalists, Jackson is focused on taking things one thing at a time. "Right now, I'm really enjoying making what I'm making," she said.

"Learning how to project and yell is why I'm doing this," she added. "I've learned how to have fun with my voice and to stop trying to sound pretty, and just make the loud noises I want to make."

Paris Jackson. Robert Ascroft

Jackson first embarked on her solo musical path after her two-year relationship with Glenn, 24, came to end in 2020. That same year, she landed her first record deal and released her debut album wilted, a record about heartbreak and pain.

With her music, "I want to be descriptive and poetic," Jackson said. "I like to go into deep detail and see what I can get out of it."

"The songs I write are very vulnerable, and we can all be scared to be that level of vulnerable — not just with another person, which is already scary, but with a crowd of people, it's pretty terrifying," she added.

Jackson last dropped a new single in May, titled "lighthouse." Three months prior, she released her surprise EP the lost.

While working with Jackson on "lighthouse," singer-songwriter Butch Walker said that she had no problem "producing herself vocally."

"Sometimes she'd re-sing entire songs because as we went along she'd discover a side of her voice that she hadn't used before," Walker said. "She's there for every bit of it until I say, 'I'm good. You can split.'"

For Jackson, putting in the extra work was a no-brainer.

"It's mainly because I care," she said. "When we care about something, it's very easy to be motivated."

Paris Jackson. Robert Ascroft

While Jackson has certainly made a name for herself as a solo artist, she said she sometimes feels the weight of her late father Michael Jackson's legacy.

"It depends on the day," she said. "Some days I feel that pressure, and some days I feel … well, the music I make is completely different. I'm not making R&B and soul and funk."

She also said she considers herself more of a songwriter than a singer.

"I don't consider myself to be a singer," she said. "I can carry a tune. I can sing in key…but there are people who are professional singers and they will blow your socks off. I don't do stuff like that."

"I can reach a register that is so high that it sounds like I'm whistling," she continued. "But the only time I really use it is if I am singing along to a Van Halen song. I can scream like David Lee Roth, but it's more of a party trick. That's not how I express myself. I'm a songwriter more than anything else."

At the end of the day, Jackson said "music is who I am."

"I don't know if I can pinpoint a main drive," she added. "It's like, what's a dolphin's main drive for swimming? It's what they do. It's who they are."