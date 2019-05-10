Paris Hilton Releases New Song ‘Best Friend’s A—’ — with a Little Help from Kim Kardashian West

Paris Hilton is back with new music — and her latest single might include a cheeky message about BFF Kim Kardashian West.

At midnight on Thursday night, Hilton, 38, dropped her new, much-teased song “Best Friend’s Ass” with DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.

“All I see is f— boys everywhere trying to make a pass but I can’t stop looking at my best friend’s ass,” Hilton sings on the dance-worthy track.

On Thursday, Hilton posted a series of Instagrams to promote the song — including two with Kardashian West, 38.

“I can’t stop looking at my #BestFriendsAss @KimKardashian,” she captioned two shots of the pair donning matching silver sequined mini dresses.

Though the music video for the song has not yet been released, it appears that Kardashian West will make a cameo.

Last week, Hilton teased that she and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were working on a “secret project” and the pair was also photographed walking side-by-side in the matching silver dresses.

“#SecretProject with @KimKardashian. I can’t stop looking at my #BestFriendsAss,” Hilton captioned an Instagram video of the duo posing for the camera last week.

“Can you guess what we’re doing today?” asked Kardashian West, whose derrière has become her most famous physical asset throughout the years.

“It’s a surprise,” replied Hilton.

Days earlier, Hilton posted on Instagram that she was casting for her “Best Friend’s Ass” music video — the same day the hotel heiress teased the “secret project.”

Hilton and Kardashian West are longtime friends, though they had a falling out years ago. They were inseparable in the mid-2000s, posing for paparazzi and hitting the club scene together. Reality TV fans will even remember Kardashian West’s first appearances on Hilton’s show The Simple Life, organizing the heiress’ closet and occasionally taking care of Hilton’s chihuahua, Tinkerbell.

But as Kardashian West’s fame rose, the two grew apart, even insulting each other in the press. In a 2008 radio interview, Hilton referred to Kardashian West’s butt as “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.”

“I haven’t talked to her in a few years,” Kardashian West told Howard Stern in 2009. “We were good friends … It was just one time we didn’t speak again. I did speak to her once when she went on a radio station and said that my ass looks like cellulite in a trash bag or something — she did call me to apologize.”

In December 2018, Kardashian West hosted her family’s annual, lavish Christmas Eve bash, and for the occasion, she created a sled set-up with a bunch of artificial snow. In a Twitter video posted on Kanye West‘s account, the duo slid down the hill together.

“You guys, Paris and I are going to go down the sled!” the mother of three called out with a smile on her face while Hilton danced in the background. “Let’s do it!” Hilton yelled in response, as they held hands.

More recently, the pair celebrated Hilton’s 38th birthday with a belated bash in March.

In a sweet clip that both shared on social media, Kardashian West cozied up to Hilton while wishing her well.