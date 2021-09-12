"Longest and best jumbotron dance ever!" Paris Hilton's fiancé Carter Reum commented on a video of her singing along and dancing to her own song "Stars Are Blind" at the US Open

Paris Hilton Sings Along to 'Stars Are Blind' in 'Iconic Moment' at US Open: 'They Played My Song'

Paris Hilton attends the Men’s Singles semifinal match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexander Zverev of Germany during on Day Twelve of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Paris Hilton knows a bop when she hears it.

The Cooking with Paris host, 40, was spotted singing along and dancing in her seat to her 2006 debut single "Stars Are Blind" as the song played Friday at the US Open, where she and fiancé Carter Reum watched Daniil Medvedev triumph over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"Love that they played my song #StarsAreBlind at the @USopen," Hilton captioned a video of the singalong moment on Instagram. "It was such an #iconic moment hearing it played in the giant stadium with my fiancé. #LovesIt #USTAfoundation"

Her post was met with adoration from friends and fans in the comments section. "Love you baby girl," Jaime King wrote. "Iconnnnn," Vanessa Hudgens responded. "Yaaaaas sis!!!!" wrote Nicole Scherzinger. "Made my day," Taryn Manning added.

"Longest and best jumbotron dance ever!" wrote Reum, 40. "Thanks @tennischannel, Ken Solomon and @pinkyjs1!" Her sister Nicky Hilton, mom Kathy Hilton, and aunt Kyle Richards also cheered her on with some emojis in the comments.

Hilton released the track in June 2006 as the lead single from her debut self-titled album Paris, when it charted at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has remained a beloved piece of pop culture for millennials 15 years later.

The star's one-hit wonder received new life last year when writer/director Emerald Fennell included it in a memorable scene from her Academy Award-winning film, Promising Young Woman. Stars Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham sang along to the track in the aisles of a pharmacy for a rare lighthearted moment in the critically-acclaimed movie.

"It's one of my favorite songs. I needed a song for this movie that, if a boy that you liked knew every word to, you'd be incredibly impressed, and you'd know he had good taste," Fennell told Entertainment Weekly in December. "It's a brilliant song, it's one of my ultimate bops."

Fennell even had the chance to personally thank Hilton for her contribution to the film. "I met Paris at a Golden Globes party last year for Killing Eve, and I went over and thanked her for letting me use it, and she was just as amazingly beautiful and charismatic and as Paris as I could've imagined," she recalled.

Hilton shared a similar sentiment toward Fennell as she raved over the movie in January, posting the scene to Twitter. "Just watched Promising Young Woman. Loved it!" she wrote at the time.