Britney Spears was first placed under a conservatorship back in 2008 after several public mental breakdowns

Paris Hilton Says It’s Not 'Fair' That Friend Britney Spears Has 'No Control of Her Life'

Paris Hilton is sticking by her longtime friend.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the 39-year-old former reality star opened up about her friendship with Britney Spears and shared her thoughts on the singer's ongoing conservatorship.

"I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu," Hilton shared of the "Toxic" singer, 38, after she was asked by host Andy Cohen if the two pals had seen each other recently.

"I just love her so much," she continued. "I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled."

"I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me," she added of Spears' conservatorship. "After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon, and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair."

Image zoom Paris Hilton, Britney Spears Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; J. Merritt/Getty Images

Cohen, 52, then asked Hilton if the drama surrounding her conservatorship is "something that you talk to her about as a friend," to which she replied she doesn't.

"No, I don’t like bringing things up like that," she explained. "She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion … fun things."

She added: "I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable, so I’ve never talked about it with her."

Britney's conservatorship was first placed in 2008 with her father, Jamie Spears, being named the permanent conservator of her affairs and attorney Andrew Wallet the permanent co-conservator of her estate. After Jamie stepped down due to health reasons in September 2019, Jodi Montgomery was named temporary conservator.

Britney was placed under the conservatorship after several public mental breakdowns, and since then, the courts have continued to rule that she’s not capable of making decisions about her finances and health care.

The pop songstresses more-than-decade long conservatorship was also recently prolonged on Aug. 19 to Feb. 1, 2021 after a May hearing was previously extended due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears 'Dreams About the Conservatorship Ending' But It's 'Not Realistic,' Says Source

"Britney still wants the conservatorship to end at some point," a source close to the pop star previously told PEOPLE. "But more urgently right now she doesn't want her dad to regain the sole conservator role."

An August court filing revealed that Britney is "strongly opposed" to having her father continue in the role, and she "strongly prefers" that Montgomery "continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year."

"Jamie is very old school," the source said. "He treats Britney like a child."