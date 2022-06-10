Paris Hilton Says She's Happy Britney Spears 'Found Her Fairytale' After Sam Asghari Wedding

"I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me," said Hilton on her This is Paris podcast

Paris Hilton is opening up about her experience at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding!

On Friday, Hilton released a new mini-episode of her This Is Paris podcast recorded shortly after she returned from the intimate Thursday wedding ceremony at Spears' home, praised the 40-year-old pop icon for finding "her fairytale," and revealed she skipped another high-profile event to attend.

"Hey everyone. I just got home, and I was on my Twitter and saw there were tons of messages since I got photographed going into an event tonight. [I was] keeping it top-secret all week," said Hilton, 41.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

"I did not tell anyone," she continued, referring to her "whole team" of makeup and hair artists, wardrobe stylists, and a driver about the event — which she attended along with her husband Carter Reum, mom Kathy Hilton, and A-listers including Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore.

"I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me," explained Hilton. "I'm not gonna go into any details because it was the princess bride's night, and that's her story to tell. But all I can say is I am just so incredibly happy for her."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari, Britney Spears, and Selena Gomez | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Without naming Spears directly, she spoke about her experience watching the "...Baby One More Time" singer walk down the aisle. "She looked stunning, and it made me so see that she found her fairytale, and they are a beautiful couple and just glowing. It just really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free," detailed Hilton, referring to the November 2021 dissolution of Spears' 13-year conservatorship.

"Yeah, that's all I'm gonna answer about that, but yeah, just wanted to let you guys know since you were asking," Hilton concluded the podcast episode. "I'm gonna go to bed since I have to wake up early tomorrow, but I'll be doing more pod posts soon."

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears Paris Hilton and Britney Spears in 2007 | Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic/Getty

Spears and Hilton have remained longtime friends since their days as young stars in the early 2000s. Shortly before the end of Spears' conservatorship, Hilton penned an essay about the "Stronger" musician for Time.

"When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter," wrote Hilton. "A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel."